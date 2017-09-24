BAYCOM AND CC&N Establish Another Joint Office in Madison OwnersEdge, Inc. Capitalizes on Business Synergies BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Sept. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- CC&N and BAYCOM, affiliate companies in the OwnersEdge, Inc. portfolio, are establishing a joint regional office in Madison at 4009 Felland Drive, Suite 116. This regional office will replace CC&N's current office on Felland Drive and BAYCOM's office at 2011 S Stoughton Drive, the latter of which was acquired as part of BAYCOM's recent acquisition of Communications Service Wisconsin (CSW) in May of 2017. The new 5,000 square foot location will include office and warehouse space for each company and will also feature a technology staging and testing area. The new office will open on Monday, October 2nd, 2017.



Sharing this new space will provide operating leverage for both companies in the form of joint marketing and sales efforts. In addition, co-locating top technical and sales resources in a strategically critical market like Madison will foster increased collaboration on innovative customer solutions such as Bi-Directional Amplifiers (BDAs). Joint regional offices shared by OwnersEdge affiliate businesses are an important part of the strategic alignment of the overall portfolio.



Christian Buesing, CC&N Vice-President of Cabling Infrastructure commented: "this joint facility is the right setting to strengthen an already solid relationship and increase the ability to provide integrated and seamless delivery of our complimentary products and services. Jeff Van Domelen, CC&N President, commented that "both companies realize the economic growth potential of the greater Madison area, and we understand the importance of having a strong physical presence in the market. We are committed to the long-standing customers that we have served over the years, and welcome the opportunity to develop new relationships" .



Rob Dillon, Executive Vice President of BAYCOM, expressed, "The decision to co-locate our operations with CC&N is a reaffirmation of our commitment to our customers in and around the Madison market. We aim to be our customers' trusted advisor when it comes to mission- and business-critical communications. In order to make this aspiration a reality, we recognize the need to continually re-invest in our operations and capabilities. This move is one that we believe will further our strategic objectives in the Madison market and beyond."



BAYCOM is a leading provider of mission-critical voice, mobile data and video solutions for public safety and commercial customers. CC&N specializes in the design, installation wcj and ongoing support solutions for cabling, fiber and wireless network infrastructure that includes data center, in-building RF and cellular signal connectivity and on-site enterprise account services in construction, healthcare, manufacturing, public safety and general business markets.



CC&N has additional Wisconsin offices located in Brookfield and Eau Claire along with field teams in Marshfield, Stevens Point, and Wausau. BAYCOM's expanding footprint in Wisconsin also includes offices in Green Bay, Pewaukee, La Crosse and Portage. A joint BAYCOM and CC&N regional office is also located in Menasha (Fox Crossing), WI.



OwnersEdge, Inc.



Based in Brookfield, WI, OwnersEdge is a 100% ESOP owned holding company that strives to invest in and build sustainable businesses throughout the Midwest. The affiliated companies within the OwnersEdge portfolio utilize their industry expertise to drive business growth and create value for stake holders including customers, communities and the ESOP employee owners. The companies in its portfolio—CC& N, BAYCOM, Inc. and TourGuide Solutions –provide diverse products and services to a variety of market segments ranging from public safety to construction to healthcare, manufacturing and attractions.



For more information please visit: www.baycominc.com s www.cc-n.com s www.ownersedgeinc.com



262-523-3150 /ASKCCN@cc-n.com

Chelsea Schneider, BAYCOM Marketing

414-546-7614/ cschneider@baycominc.com



Contact

BAYCOM, Inc.

414-546-7614

