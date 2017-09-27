 
News By Tag
* DJ Peter Antal
* Parental Alienation
* Between Us
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Family
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
September 2017
30292827

Fathers Can Find a Better Way with DJ Peter Antal

"Between Us", DJ Peter Antal's latest song, tells you how you can overcome this problem!
 
 
DJ Peter Antal Believes The Power is in Your Hands
DJ Peter Antal Believes The Power is in Your Hands
LOS ANGELES - Oct. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Parental Alienation is a problem that affects thousands of fathers around the world.  The term refers to a situation where children reject one of the parents after a bitter divorce due to negative influence from the other parent.  It was first used in the 1980's to refer to this awful reality and, over time, it has been widely accepted as an existing disorder in many children from broken homes.

DJ Peter Antal is among the worldwide victims of parental alienation.  He has lived the effects of this condition in his own life after a bitter separation.  However, he has gone beyond the pain he suffered and became an advocate for the defense of the rights of fathers and their children.

A long time ago, he decided to use a powerful tool, his own music, to reach out to all who may be suffering from the same problem and tell them that there is a better way to live.

In his recent song "Between Us", he reaches deep inside his wcj own experience and tells us that, although there may be trials and tribulations after a divorce, the solution is in your own hands.  The relationship between father and son is key but he slides this as a subtle message in the chorus of the song.  Using a word game, he places the answer there for all to listen and find.

You can listen to the song and watch the video to see if you are able to find the answer:  https://youtu.be/5-0b83tAQHo



Parental alienation does not have to be a hurting reality and fathers have a chance today.  DJ Peter Antal applies this in his life and has discovered a better way.  Can you also find the way?

Contact
Andy Mata
***@occultumedia.com
End
Source:DJ Peter Antal
Email:***@occultumedia.com Email Verified
Tags:DJ Peter Antal, Parental Alienation, Between Us
Industry:Family
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Occultu Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share