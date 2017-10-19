News By Tag
Hine Bros. Inc. In Southbury and Bridgeport, CT Celebrating Iconic 70th Anniversary
Established 70 years ago in the hamlet of Southbury, CT, Hine Bros. Inc.'s third generation of owners will celebrate the iconic anniversary this Thursday, October 25th with an Open House event from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Southbury, CT
Hine Bros. Inc is a renowned and respected seller and servicer of trucks manufactured by International and Hino. The company has continued to grow for the notable past 70 years due to its exemplary customer service and attention to details. One of the original settlers in the Town of Southbury, the Hine family has played an active role in the Southbury community throughout the years. The generations who followed were taught the value of doing well by others and maintaining integrity.
"Our father, Richard and his brothers, James "Jimmy" and Howard Hine began the company following their return home after WWII," stated current second-generation managing owners and brothers, Ken and Jay Hine, and Jay's wife, Laura Hine. "Our dad and Uncle Howard served in the Merchant Marines while our Uncle Jimmy served in the Army Air Corps.
"When they returned to Southbury with no jobs, they bought a parcel of farmland from their Uncle George on Main Street and built a gas station with repair facilities. While the building has changed over the years, our company is located on the same land they purchased in 1947. The station started with Chevron gas and evolved into a Mobil station which is now the only full-service gas station remaining in Southbury."
The three original entrepreneurial brothers sold and serviced Studebakers plus a variety of models International Harvester offered along with Cub Cadet Tractors. When Howard moved to Florida, his brothers, Richard and Jimmy continued running the business supported by multiple family members over the decades. Ken and Jay grew up in the "garage" helping out as soon as they were old enough to push a broom. The second generation bought the business from their father and Uncle Jimmy in the 1970s.
"We wanted to expand the thriving business," stated the current Hine family members. "The business was growing, but there wasn't enough space in Southbury to expand. In 1997 we bought 3.0 acres at 1001 Wordin Avenue in Bridgeport. In 1998 we opened our current 20,000 square foot facility at that locationwhich wcj is a full-service International truck dealership with service and parts for all makes.
"At our Bridgeport facility, we are able to display and warehouse more of our inventory of trucks and parts in what is a significantly larger space than what we have had at the original Southbury location for the past 70 years."
The International trucks and Hino diesel trucks that Hine Bros. sells and services range from 15,500 to 80,000 lb. GVW and utilize enhanced EGR with selective catalytic reduction to meet today's stringent EPA emission standards and result in more economic, cooler running engines.
In 2002, the three current Hine Bros. Inc. and International owners opened a second company, Park City Truck Equipment LLC at their Bridgeport location that sells and services the highest quality of truck bodies, plows, sanders, and hydraulics. A variety of brands are sold including Duraclass bodies, Western snow plows, and Henderson snow and ice products. This company installs and replaces truck frames, creates custom truck forms and frames, and assembles cross-members and complete truck frames.
In 2014, the co-owners opened a third company, J & K Idealease offering a safe, cost-effective and efficient alternative to commercial truck ownership through its comprehensive truck leasing, truck rental, fleet services and dedicated maintenance services.
To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the two-generation family-owned Hine Bros. Inc., on Thursday, October 26, the company's owners will host an Open House at their Southbury location.From 8:00 to 11:30 a.m.attendees will be invited to enjoy a continental breakfast. At 12:00 noon, the co-owners will host a brief dedication followed by lunch from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. The lunch will include individual specialty pizzas freshly made by the Green Pizza Truck which uses a specially outfitted restored 1940's International Harvester truck that serves as a mobile pizzeria. Hors-d'oeuvres, home-made salads, and gelato will also be served. Open House attendees will each receive gift bags and be eligible to win raffle prizes.
With parking limited at the Hine Bros. facility at 67 Main Street South in Southbury, a free shuttle bus service will drive all Open House attendees to the event from a parking lot located at 150 Main Street South in Southbury, the parking lot of the recently-closed LaBonne's Markets IGA that is adjacent to H.H. Stone & Sons.
The event will be held rain or shine under a tent. To RSVP to attend Hine Bros.' 70th Anniversary Open House on October 26, contact co-owner Laura Hine at 203-264-8251 or email to laura@hinebros.com.
To learn more about Hine Bros. Inc. and International, Park City Truck Equipment LLC, and J&K Idealease, visit http://www.hinebros.com, or call Hine Bros. in Southbury at 203-264-8251 or in Bridgeport at 203-336-5387, and Park City Truck Equipment LLC at 888-203-2571, and J&K Idealease at 203-264-8207.
Contact
Laura Hine
203-264-8251
laura@hinebros.com
