Amazon Set To Open Warehouse on Staten Island, New York!

NEW YORK
- Sept. 29, 2017
- PRLog
-- According to Joseph Taylor CEO of Matrix Development Group, the shell of the Amazon warehouse will be finished this fall, with occupancy late this year or early 2018. Amazon will occupy 855,000 square feet in this mega warehouse of 975,000 square feet, which in comparison are 27.5 football fields!
The great news for Staten Islanders? Not only will we get our packages sooner than other boroughs, they expect to create 2,250 full-time jobs. Empire State Development offered Amazon $18 million in tax credits through Excelsior Jobs Program that will provide new jobs for the next five years.
"Amazon's decision to establish the first state-of-the-
art fulfillment center in New York affirms our position at the forefront of the growing global innovation economy, and this investment will create thousands of jobs and opportunities for the Staten Island community, "Governor Cuomo said in a statement.
This will be Amazons first state-of-the-
art fulfillment center to have humans work alongside advanced robotics. "Full-time employees at Amazon receive competitive hourly wages and a comprehensive benefits package, including wcj healthcare, 401(k) and company stock awards starting on day one. Amazon also offers regular full-time employees maternity and parental leave benefits and access to innovative programs like Career Choice, where it will pre-pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon. Since the program's launch, more than 10,000 employees have pursued degrees in game design and visual communications, nursing, IT programming and radiology, to name a few", according to Amazon's press release.
Find open positions at https://www.amazon.jobs/
.
Image via Amazon.com