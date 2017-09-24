 
Industry News





September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
30292827262524

Sip and Savor Jax: Jacksonville's 3rd Annual Restaurant Week

Sip and Savor the tastes of Jacksonville with the 3rd Annual Jacksonville Restaurant Week
 
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sept. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- For the last two years, Visit Jacksonville has built a branded event called Sip and Savor Jax, which was marketed to visitors outside of our metro area. This year, the First Coast Chapter of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association has been handed the reigns of this uniquely ran Jacksonville event. The organization decided to shift the focus to getting people in our own local area to come out and enjoy what our very own town has to offer. In other words, we're shifting the focus to be a "for restaurants, by restaurants" event.

This year's Sip and Savor Jacksonville will be more focused on highlighting restaurants that participate and have the desire to tell Jacksonville about their cuisine. This event will take place during Restaurant Week from September 28 - October 8, 2017.

The participating restaurants have prepared a three-course prix-fixe menu priced at either $15, $25, $35, or $45. The three-course prix-fixe menu usually includes an appetizer, main entree and a dessert. Some of the participants have unique offerings which fall outside the scope of a traditional menu.

During Restaurant Week, foodies of all sorts can enter a chance to win a gift card from participating wcj restaurants. Gift Cards are promoted on Sip and Savor Jax's social media, Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/sipandsavorjax), Twitter (https://twitter.com/sipandsavorjax) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/sipandsavorjax/).

We encourage First Coast residents and visitors to rediscover the talents and tastes that are offered in their own backyard. To find participating restaurants click here (http://www.visitjacksonville.com/sipsavorjax/restaurants/).

This event would not have been possible without the support of our sponsors:

Sysco (http://www.sysco.com/), E.H. Thompson (https://louiswohl.com/), ECOLAB (http://www.ecolab.com/) and Infinite Energy. (https://www.infiniteenergy.com/)

Media Contact
Sonja Dyess
sipandsavorjax@gmail.com
