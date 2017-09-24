News By Tag
Sip and Savor Jax: Jacksonville's 3rd Annual Restaurant Week
Sip and Savor the tastes of Jacksonville with the 3rd Annual Jacksonville Restaurant Week
This year's Sip and Savor Jacksonville will be more focused on highlighting restaurants that participate and have the desire to tell Jacksonville about their cuisine. This event will take place during Restaurant Week from September 28 - October 8, 2017.
The participating restaurants have prepared a three-course prix-fixe menu priced at either $15, $25, $35, or $45. The three-course prix-fixe menu usually includes an appetizer, main entree and a dessert. Some of the participants have unique offerings which fall outside the scope of a traditional menu.
During Restaurant Week, foodies of all sorts can enter a chance to win a gift card from participating wcj restaurants. Gift Cards are promoted on Sip and Savor Jax's social media, Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
We encourage First Coast residents and visitors to rediscover the talents and tastes that are offered in their own backyard. To find participating restaurants click here (http://www.visitjacksonville.com/
This event would not have been possible without the support of our sponsors:
