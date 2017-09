Engineered Tax Services Welcomes New Executive Director, Ned Somers

Ned Somers

-- Ned Somers is joining the Engineered Tax Services (ETS) team as the new Executive Director. Ned is originally from California, where he graduated from Beverly Hills High School and attended both USC and UCLA - and holds an Economics degree. Ned began his career as controller of Santa Monica, California based W&B Builders, a wholly owned subsidiary of Watt Industries, a leader in developing, subdividing, building, and managing all forms of real property and at the time a formidable competitor to the renowned Kaufman & Broad.Thereafter, holding a deep interest for Wall Street, Ned established himself in New York City, solicited a position with Lehman Brother and achieved remarkable results - always a top-10 producer for every year employed and a regular guest speaker and trainer to young recruits - consistent with a prior accolade, placing first amongst hundreds attending the Merrill Lynch sales training program. Most recently, Ned has been credited with developing and installing a firm-wide business development initiative at each of three New York based public accounting firms - Anchin, Block & Anchin; Margolin, Winer & Evens and Grassi & Company - whereby the core competency and focus was construction, real estate, and manufacturing business wcj development. Ned and his wife recently relocated outside New York City's Lincoln Centre to a home on New York's Long Island.ETS is a nationally recognized specialty tax firm owned by tax reform expert, Julio Gonzalez. His company is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida with 15 offices nationwide and over 140 employees and consultants. ETS works with many of the Top 100 CPA firms and Fortune 500 companies. Please call (800) 236-6519 or visit http://EngineeredTaxServices.com for an assessment or to learn more.