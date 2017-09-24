 
ERA Wilder Realty Welcomes Lisa Foley to Training Team

 
 
medium
medium
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Sept. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- ERA Wilder Realty recently announced the addition of Lisa Foley as the Director of Training and Education for the Columbia and Sumter markets.

Foley joins ERA Wilder Realty with 24 years of licensed real estate experience. In the real estate industry, she has worked as a Licensed Agent, New Construction specialist, and Sales Manager for one of the largest offices in Northeast Ohio. In these positions, she has been awarded the Ohio Association of Realtors Presidents Sales Club, Top Office in 2015 for Sales, and Top Listing Office in 2016. Past achievements include a degree from The Ohio State University in Political Science and Communications, Chairman of Bylaws, Chairman of Legislative Committee, Realtors Political Action Committee (RPAC), and she worked for the Former Governor of South Carolina, Carroll Campbell on his campaign.

"Lisa Foley brings an awesome energy and an unparalleled desire to help people's lives through the training process. Her experience and knowledge has been a major boost to new and experienced agents," said Mike Taylor, Vice President of Sales for ERA Wilder Realty.

"My roots are firmly planted in real estate, and I have always been passionate about this industry! wcj My father, a broker, developer and a builder instilled in me a strong work ethic. From blue prints to contracts, he taught me every aspect of this business," said Foley. "Nothing thrills me more than watching an agent go through training and on into a successful real estate career."

As part of ERA Wilder Realty Northeast, Foley will be training agents on a wide variety of innovative and market-relevant products and services, for both homebuyers and sellers, such as the ERA® Sellers Security® Plan and the ERA® Gold Star Property program as well as robust online marketing programs, extensive listings distribution partners, and related services including mortgage, title and home warranty.

About ERA Wilder Realty

Founded in 1995, ERA Wilder Realty is one of the largest real estate companies serving the state of South Carolina. ERA is known for its innovative momentum and providing their agents with tech-savvy tools and the most up-to-date knowledge of today's real estate market, allowing them to serve their clients in the best possible way. Visit erawilderrealty.com (https://www.erarealestate.com/ERA-Wilder-Realty-947c/) to get in touch with an agent that will make your buying or selling experience a smooth and enjoyable process.
Source:ERA Wilder Realty, Inc
