FocalPoint Welcomes Certified Business Coach Stacie Riffert
Stacie Riffert joins FocalPoint with two decades of award-winning experience with PepsiCo in sales, sales leadership, business development, and as a general manager. She incorporates integrity, mutual respect, and collaboration to successfully develop her clients' organizational strategies and empower their leaders.
Stacie is passionate about empowering small business owners to build stronger organizations and achieve their goals. She believes that people are the most essential component of any successful organization and is dedicated to enhancing the profitability of small businesses so that they can continue to improve the lives of their owners, teams and communities. Stacie looks forward to helping her clients improve and excel in areas of leadership, team dynamics and sales through her FocalPoint Coaching Practice.
"We are excited to have Stacie as part of the FocalPoint team," says Stephen Thompson, CEO of FocalPoint, "With her strong background in sales management and wcj business development, Stacie will be a great fit within our community of passionate & experienced business professionals who are committed to helping their Coaching clients achieve even higher levels of success in their business."
A native of Boston, Stacie currently resides in Aurora, OH with her husband and two young daughters. She is a member of the Aurora Chamber of Commerce and is an assistant coach for Girls on the Run of Northeast Ohio.
Visit: https://stacieriffert.focalpointcoaching.com/
About FocalPoint Business Coaching:
FocalPoint Business Coaching is based on the time-tested techniques of worldwide bestselling author Brian Tracy. For more than 30 years, the FocalPoint system has helped thousands of business owners and executives around the world with key issues such as time, team, money and exit strategy. FocalPoint Business Coaching emphasizes long-term relationships between clients and Business Coaches, helping guide clients to more success in their businesses and more balance in their lives.
