Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Back T-Mobile for Business as a Gold Member

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes back T-Mobile for Business as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as T-Mobile for Business will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.In a world full of busy and fragmented lives, at T-Mobile USA, Inc., have this idea that wireless communications can help. The value of their plans, the breadth of their coverage, the reliability of their network, and the quality of their service are meant to do one thing: help you stick together with the people who make your life come alive. That's why they're here.T-Mobile USA is a national provider of wireless voice, messaging, and data services capable of reaching over 293 million Americans where they live, work, and play. Around the country, their Personal Coverage Check gives customers a clear picture of their local coverage.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies wcj in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.liliana.sotelo@t-mobile.com