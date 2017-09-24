Grow VC Group sells its ownership in TradeUp Capital Fund

LOS ANGELES
- Sept. 29, 2017
- PRLog
-- Grow VC Group, the leading fintech technology and data holding company, has today officially sold its ownership in Los Angeles based TradeUp Capital Fund (TradeUp). TradeUp offers efficient services for export capital. The new owners will integrate the offering into their existing portfolio of export services. The acquirer sees that new finance services for export business are an important part of a service portfolio to support export companies. The companies have decided to not disclose the acquirer or price. The acquirer will announce its future services later on in the year.
The Grow VC Group has been an owner in TradeUp since early 2014. TradeUp was the first online investment service that especially focused on companies that raise capital for globalization and export. Grow VC Group has been an owner and investor in several online investing and crowdfunding services since its inception in 2009, and over the markets maturity divested several ownerships, and focused on enabling technology and data in the fintech wcj market, and increases its operations for blockchain, financial data and digital assets (including ICO) solutions.
Grow VC Group, http://group.growvc.com/
, companies build businesses that enable digital finance services globally, by offering technology, data, finance instruments and competence to disrupt old finance models, and making it easier for anyone to implement new finance services, invest and get access to capital. Established in 2009 Grow VC Group is the global leader of fintech innovations, digital and distributed finance services, and digital infrastructures. Its mission is to make the finance services more effective, transparent and democratic.