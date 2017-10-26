Country(s)
Industry News
EclecticIQ Platform 2.0 Redefines Threat Analysis with Intelligence Reporting, New UI, and More
EclecticIQ, the cyber threat intelligence technology provider and fusion center operator, achieved another breakthrough for threat analysts with today's launch of EclecticIQ Platform 2.0.
To remove one of the biggest bottlenecks in threat investigation, EclecticIQ Platform 2.0 now includes easy-to-use, built-in intelligence reporting capabilities. Without leaving EclecticIQ Platform 2.0, threat analysts can compile comprehensive tactical and strategic intelligence reports that non-specialists can easily understand, while also automatically including links to technical items (e.g. IOCs) for quick access by other analysts.
"EclecticIQ Platform 2.0 is the only Threat Intelligence Platform with built-in intelligence reporting, and we believe that this capability will dramatically improve the speed, availability, and quality of high-level intelligence to all stakeholders," said Joep Gommers, CEO, EclecticIQ. "More than just performing IOC triage, threat analysts need to facilitate faster and better communications as an essential component of protecting an organization's most vital assets."
Analysts can also work faster on research using the brand-new user interface and improved navigation and discoverability features of EclecticIQ Platform 2.0. Highlights include context-aware navigation and increased screen real-estate to allow for better focus and efficiency; and new and intuitive dashboards for fast prioritization and collaboration. Numerous other improvements combine an incredibly intuitive user interface with fast shortcuts for power users, aiming to make EclecticIQ Platform 2.0 the preferred tool for threat analysts.
By popular demand, EclecticIQ Platform 2.0 now enables analysts to fully utilize observables. Analysts can now search and manipulate observed instances or attack patterns with the same speed and precision as other STIX-formatted entities. The user interface includes a detailed pane for Observables, showing relationships with neighbor entities wcj and other relevant information. This is essential for organizations that rely on these data objects in their existing workflow.
With these improvements, along with dozens of other new features, enhancements, and integrations (including EclecticIQ Platform App for Splunk), EclecticIQ Platform 2.0 is a must-have upgrade for threat analysts.
"EclecticIQ Platform 2.0 is a milestone in EclecticIQ's development, heightening the effectiveness of threat analysis by empowering organizations to anticipate threats," says Raymon van der Velde, Co-founder & VP Product at EclecticIQ. "All too often, software vendors try to automate away the role of the analyst at the heart of a proactive cyber defense. We believe that high-grade threats require human-qualified intelligence. Our mission is to make those human analysts more efficient and effective, and EclecticIQ Platform 2.0 is the embodiment of our strategic thinking."
To see EclecticIQ Platform 2.0 in action, register for the webinar on 26 October 2017.
About EclecticIQ
EclecticIQ helps organizations to turn cyber threat intelligence into business value through products built for cyber security professionals in threat intelligence, threat hunting, SOC, and Incident Response.
EclecticIQ Platform is the analyst-centric threat intelligence platform based on STIX/TAXII that meets the full spectrum of intelligence needs.
EclecticIQ Fusion Center enables the acquisition of thematic bundles of cyber threat intelligence from leading suppliers with a single contract.
The company won Deloitte's Technology FAST50 Rising Star Award for "Most Disruptive Innovator."
EclecticIQ is headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.
Learn more: https://www.EclecticIQ.com.
Contact
EclecticIQ
Martin Voorzanger
***@eclecticiq.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse