 
News By Tag
* Arcadia Publishing
* Colorado
* American History
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lakewood
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
30292827262524


Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Evergreen

Local author John Steinle will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
Evergreen
Evergreen
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Arcadia Publishing
Colorado
American History

Industry:
Publishing

Location:
Lakewood - Colorado - US

Subject:
Events

LAKEWOOD, Colo. - Sept. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Evergreen

Local author John Steinle will be available to sign copies of book

Early settlers were drawn to the Evergreen area for its unsurpassed beauty and natural resources. Ranching and lumber were the initial basis for Evergreen's economy in the 1800s, and wealthy summer residents built prestigious second homes there. By 1920, Evergreen became a tourist mecca through development of the Denver Mountain Parks system and famed hotels, resorts, and dude ranches. From 1920 to 1942, Evergreen was the epicenter of outdoor recreation in Colorado. After World War II, a unique array of volunteer arts, nature, and charity organizations was created by Evergreen's people. A bohemian era in the 1960s and 1970s brought artists, musicians, and hippies, including Willie Nelson, to Evergreen. Explosive growth after completion of Interstate 70 led to development of new festivals and attractions, including the magnificent parks of the Jefferson County Open Space system. Evergreen still retains an atmosphere of the legendary Old West, from its boardwalk along Main Street to its annual Evergreen Rodeo and Rodeo Parade to its surviving area ranches.

About the Author:

John Steinle worked in Evergreen as history education supervisor for Jefferson County Open Space for more than 20 years. The majority of photographs shown in this book are from the comprehensive Jefferson County Historical Society Collection.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

14347 West Colfax Avenue

Lakewood, CO 80401

When:  Saturday, October 14th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

Available wcj at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com

Evergreen

by John Steinle

ISBN:  978-1-4671-2611-3

$26.99 | 128 pp. | hardback
End
Source:
Email:***@arcadiapublishing.com
Posted By:***@arcadiapublishing.com Email Verified
Tags:Arcadia Publishing, Colorado, American History
Industry:Publishing
Location:Lakewood - Colorado - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Arcadia Publishing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share