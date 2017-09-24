News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Evergreen
Local author John Steinle will be available to sign copies of book
Local author John Steinle will be available to sign copies of book
Early settlers were drawn to the Evergreen area for its unsurpassed beauty and natural resources. Ranching and lumber were the initial basis for Evergreen's economy in the 1800s, and wealthy summer residents built prestigious second homes there. By 1920, Evergreen became a tourist mecca through development of the Denver Mountain Parks system and famed hotels, resorts, and dude ranches. From 1920 to 1942, Evergreen was the epicenter of outdoor recreation in Colorado. After World War II, a unique array of volunteer arts, nature, and charity organizations was created by Evergreen's people. A bohemian era in the 1960s and 1970s brought artists, musicians, and hippies, including Willie Nelson, to Evergreen. Explosive growth after completion of Interstate 70 led to development of new festivals and attractions, including the magnificent parks of the Jefferson County Open Space system. Evergreen still retains an atmosphere of the legendary Old West, from its boardwalk along Main Street to its annual Evergreen Rodeo and Rodeo Parade to its surviving area ranches.
About the Author:
John Steinle worked in Evergreen as history education supervisor for Jefferson County Open Space for more than 20 years. The majority of photographs shown in this book are from the comprehensive Jefferson County Historical Society Collection.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
14347 West Colfax Avenue
Lakewood, CO 80401
When: Saturday, October 14th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available wcj at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
Evergreen
by John Steinle
ISBN: 978-1-
$26.99 | 128 pp. | hardback
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse