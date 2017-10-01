News By Tag
df|MG Records Releases David Frederick's Score To The Film "Namaste"
df|MG Records releases multi-award winning composer David Frederick's music score to the film - "Namaste" by up and coming Director Christine Altan.
Told through the eyes of multiple couples, a story of interconnectedness unfolds as the main character Chrysta opens herself to the possibility of love. Brief encounters reveal the invisible current that eventually leads to the moment she lays eyes on her future. Interweaving natural elements and surroundings, Namaste takes you on a moving visual journey of loss and love.
The film's music score composed and performed by Frederick features hauntingly beautiful, yet simply orchestrated themes that uniquely support the characters and passion throughout the film while bringing deep emotional support to the story.
"This was a wonderful film from a talented Director. I truly enjoyed creating this unique score to help highlight the interconnectedness of the characters and ultimately wcj help Christine tell her story in an impactful way" stated Frederick.
"I am truly amazed by David's understanding of my story. His ability to connect the scenes and enhance the overall themes of movement and interconnectedness was exceptional. The music breathed life into the characters and deepened the emotional impact of each scene. It was magic really. David's friendliness, professionalism, and timely completion of the score made this experience incredibly pleasant and fulfilling. It's been a true honor." stated Christine Altan, Writer/Director of Namaste the Film.
The film score will be available October 11, 2017, for purchase through all digital retailers like iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Deezer, Xbox Music and Shazam and more.
Frederick has a full slate of projects on his plate with several more projects in the cue to score for the remainder of 2017 and into 2018. For more information and news on award-winning Film and Television composer David Frederick and his upcoming projects, please visit http://www.dfmusicgroup.com or www.davidfrederickmusic.com.
df|MG (df|Music Group) is the home of Emmy nominated and multi-award winning Film and TV composer David Frederick. df|MG is also the home of df|MG Records a boutique record label. For more information please visit http://www.dfmusicgroup.com
