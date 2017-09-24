 
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for New Book Connecticut Rock 'n' Roll: A History

Local author Tony Renzoni will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
WATERBURY, Conn. - Sept. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Connecticut Rock 'n' Roll: A History

Local author Tony Renzoni will be available to sign copies of book

Long neglected in the annals of American music, the Nutmeg State's influence on the history of rock'n'roll deserves recognition. Connecticut's musical highlights include the beautiful harmonies of New Haven's Five Satins, Gene Pitney's rise to fame, Stamford's the Fifth Estate and notable rockers such as Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth, Rivers Cuomo of Weezer and Saturday Night Live Band's Christine Ohlman. Rock Hall of Famers include Tina Weymouth and Chris Frantz of the Talking Heads and Dennis Dunaway of the Alice Cooper Band. Some events became legend, like Jimi Hendrix's spellbinding performance at Yale's Woolsey Hall, Jim Morrison's onstage arrest at the New Haven Arena and teenage Bob Dylan's appearance at Branford's Indian Neck wcj Folk Festival. With in-depth interviews as well as rare, never-before-seen photos, author Tony Renzoni leads a sonic trip that captures the spirit and zenith of the local scene.

About the Author:

A graduate of Sacred Heart University, Tony Renzoni is a rock 'n' roll enthusiast and an avid collector of rock memorabilia, amassing a record collection of over ten thousand vinyl records. He has authored over one thousand weekly guest columns published in the Connecticut Post newspaper and website. During a thirty-eight-year career with the federal government, many as a district manager in Fairfield County, Tony was a recipient of more than forty awards, including his agency's highest honor award.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

235 Union Street

Waterbury, CT 06706

When:  Saturday, October 14th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com

Connecticut Rock 'n' Roll: A History

by Tony Renzoni

ISBN:  978-1-6258-5880-1

$21.99 | 224 pp. | paperback
