Pumpkins, Puppies and Brews for Pumpkin Palooza at The Growing Place
"We are excited to have the Humane Society of Aurora and Lagunitas Brewing Company at the fest this year," said Carol Massat, co-owner of The Growing Place Garden Center.
The Humane Society of Aurora works in partnership with Aurora Animal Control and Care to increase adoptions and rescues, improve shelter conditions, and educate and assist the community in responsible pet ownership. They will be at Pumpkin Palooza on Sunday, October 8 from 11am-3pm, visitors can meet and greet several of the dogs and cats available for adoption. While, visitors won't be able to adopt that day, they can start the adoption process.
"It's a fun twist to add puppies to the mix and this year we've also included a little something for the adults," adds Massat. "Lagunitas Brewing Coming in Chicago will be here from 1-4pm on Sunday, October 8 for a tasting of some of their brews."
Full Schedule for Saturday, October 7, 9am-5pm
All day: It's all about the pumpkin with pumpkin painting for kids ($5), pumpkin race cars ($3), pumpkin scavenger hunt (free), pumpkin launcher ($1), pumpkin bounce house ($1), hayrides ($1), vote for your favorite giant decorated pumpkins.
Puppy Photo Booth Bring your pup all dressed up for fun and snap some pictures. Kids and parents can snap pics too! (free)
Tasty Treats available for sale from: All day: Uptown Soda Bread Company; 11am-3pm: Heavenly Hot Dog Cart
Full Schedule for Sunday, October 8, 11am-5pm
All day: It's all about the pumpkin with pumpkin painting for kids ($5), pumpkin race cars ($3), pumpkin scavenger hunt (free), pumpkin launcher ($1), pumpkin bounce house ($1), hayrides ($1), vote for your favorite giant decorated pumpkins.
Tasty Treats available for sale from: All day: Dick's Mini Donuts; 11am-3pm: Heavenly Hot Dog Cart
11am-3pm: Meet & Greet Puppies from the Humane Society of Aurora
1-4pm: Sample brews from Lagunitas Brewing Company
About The Growing Place wcj Garden Center
With two locations, one on Plank Road in Naperville and the other on Montgomery Road in Aurora, IL the family-owned, independent garden center serves customers from local communities. In 1936, Emma and Fritz Glatzhofer opened Emma's Perennials, specializing in field-grown perennials, at the current Naperville location on Plank Road. In 1973, their nephew, Rich Massat, and his wife, Carol, took the reins and expanded the nursery. They changed the name in 1976 to The Growing Place and committed to delivering uncompromising quality, selection, and customer care. The Aurora production farm and retail garden center were opened in 1989. Both locations feature beautiful display gardens, called Learning Gardens, with nearly 1,000 varieties and user-friendly signage to educate and help spark imaginations. To learn more, visit the website at http://www.thegrowingplace.com.
