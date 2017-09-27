News By Tag
INACSL Announces 2017-18 President-Elect
Dr. Mariani is an associate professor of nursing at Villanova University. She is recognized for her leadership and expertise in simulation development, instrument development, debriefing in high fidelity simulation, and for her work with standardized patients with disabilities, and with low-tech simulations with community health workers in rural Nicaragua.
A long-term member of INACSL, Dr. Mariani has contributed to the organization in a number of ways including extensive work with the INACSL Research Committee. She also was a member of the committee that wrote the Simulation Design Standard in the INACSL Standards of Best Practice: SimulationSM.
Dr. Mariani has dedicated her teaching, scholarship, and service to advancing the science of nursing education and simulation. The results of her work have been disseminated through multiple publications, wcj book chapters, and presentations. She was presented the 2015 INACSL Excellence in Academia award and was inducted in September by the National League for Nursing as a Fellow in the Academy of Nursing Education.
The special election for a president-elect was the result of a recent change of the term length for INACSL board members which created an opening in the leadership succession.
About INACSL
The International Nursing Association for Clinical Simulation and Learning (INACSL) is the global leader in transforming practice to improve patient safety through excellence in healthcare simulation. INACSL is a community of practice for simulation where members can network with simulation leaders, educators, researchers, and industry partners. INACSL also provides the INACSL Standards of Best Practice: SimulationSM, an evidence-based framework to guide simulation design, implementation, debriefing, evaluation and research. INACSL represents over 1,500 members from 13 countries. Follow us on the web at INACSL.org, LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/
