 
News By Tag
* Nursing
* Simulation
* Nonprofit
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Raleigh
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
September 2017
30292827

INACSL Announces 2017-18 President-Elect

 
 
Dr. Bette Mariani
Dr. Bette Mariani
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Nursing
Simulation
Nonprofit

Industry:
Medical

Location:
Raleigh - North Carolina - US

Subject:
Executives

RALEIGH, N.C. - Oct. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The International Nursing Association for Clinical Simulation & Learning (INACSL) is pleased to announce Bette Mariani, PhD, RN, ANEF as the new 2017-18 President-Elect of INACSL.

Dr. Mariani is an associate professor of nursing at Villanova University. She is recognized for her leadership and expertise in simulation development, instrument development, debriefing in high fidelity simulation, and for her work with standardized patients with disabilities, and with low-tech simulations with community health workers in rural Nicaragua.

A long-term member of INACSL, Dr. Mariani has contributed to the organization in a number of ways including extensive work with the INACSL Research Committee. She also was a member of the committee that wrote the Simulation Design Standard in the INACSL Standards of Best Practice: SimulationSM.

Dr. Mariani has dedicated her teaching, scholarship, and service to advancing the science of nursing education and simulation. The results of her work have been disseminated through multiple publications, wcj book chapters, and presentations. She was presented the 2015 INACSL Excellence in Academia award and was inducted in September by the National League for Nursing as a Fellow in the Academy of Nursing Education.

The special election for a president-elect was the result of a recent change of the term length for INACSL board members which created an opening in the leadership succession.

About INACSL

The International Nursing Association for Clinical Simulation and Learning (INACSL) is the global leader in transforming practice to improve patient safety through excellence in healthcare simulation. INACSL is a community of practice for simulation where members can network with simulation leaders, educators, researchers, and industry partners. INACSL also provides the INACSL Standards of Best Practice: SimulationSM, an evidence-based framework to guide simulation design, implementation, debriefing, evaluation and research. INACSL represents over 1,500 members from 13 countries. Follow us on the web at INACSL.org, LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/grp/home?gid=5080273) or on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXiEkht_PZIzIbjYTg0i_8w).

Contact
Jalene Bowersmith, CAE, INACSL Executive Director
***@inacsl.org
End
Source:
Email:***@inacsl.org Email Verified
Tags:Nursing, Simulation, Nonprofit
Industry:Medical
Location:Raleigh - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
INACSL PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share