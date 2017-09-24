News By Tag
Pilates Methodology Celebrates Recent Expansion
The festivities begin at 6 p.m. on October 14, 2017 in the recently renovated century-old house at 2615 Routh Street in the heart of Uptown.
The studio's owner, Rachael Lieck Bryce, is excited to grow Methodology's tradition of high-quality, classical Pilates in North Texas. Bryce has been teaching Pilates since 2001, and has received multiple certifications from the top classical Pilates programs. She is a teacher trainer for Real Pilates and travels throughout the United States to train instructors in the Pilates method. A former contemporary dancer, Bryce discovered Pilates in 1997 through her college ballet teacher.
"Since we opened our doors in May of 2014, we have loved watching the growth in our corner of Uptown Dallas," said Bryce. "With more space and equipment, Methodology is offering an expanded class schedule. We've hired more incredible instructors and are becoming a leading studio for Classical Pilates teacher training in Dallas.
Methodology offers private and semi-private sessions, plus Pilates mat, pre- and post- natal, and equipment classes that stay true to the original work of Joseph H. Pilates. With class names like "The Burner," "Cardio Joe" and "Contrology,"
"We wcj strive to maintain a boutique feel in our studio." said Bryce. "We have students who have been with us since the beginning. They've trained with us for everything from marathons and college athletics to weddings and childbirth. It really feels like a family."
Across the street from the Whole Foods Market on McKinney, Methodology resides in a cozy, light-filled, 1900s home with a comfortable vintage feel. The studio is outfitted with equipment from Pilates Designs by Basil, the premier Pilates' equipment manufacturer in the industry.
About Methodology:
Our mission is to transform people's lives through pure, authentic movement. In addition to providing the highest level of service and instruction, Methodology is committed to upholding the standard in classical Pilates by training the next generation of teachers. Methodology is at 2615 Routh St (https://maps.google.com/?
