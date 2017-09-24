News By Tag
Owen-Ames-Kimball Company earns LEED Certification for Scanlon Lexus of Fort Myers dealership
LEED certification is the nationally accepted benchmark for the design, construction and operation of high-performance green buildings. To achieve LEED status, the design team and the construction manager work together to accomplish design and construction practices and guidelines provided by the USGBC. LEED certification indicates that Scanlon Lexus of Fort Myers was constructed to be resource efficient, using less water and energy consumption while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
The dealership features a high-end showroom with customer lounge, business offices and employee training rooms, indoor drive-thru drop-off area with eight service advisor stations, indoor new vehicle delivery area, retail merchandise and parts area, a 43-vehicle climate-controlled service area and a two-bay car wash. Part of the construction and design included a delivery area for new cars, which is a three-bay, climate-controlled area with aluminum and hurricane rated glass rollup doors. The hurricane rated glass rollup doors can also be found in the service drop-off area, which is an enclosed but open-aired area featuring brick pavers and four large fans.
The O-A-K team on the Scanlon Lexus of Fort Myers project included John Tartaglia as job site superintendent, Tom Misotti as project manager, Patrick Conran as vice president of operations/general superintendent, Steve wcj Richards as chief estimator and Dave Dale as principle in charge. Thomas Mayo of Schenkel Shultz Architecture provided the architectural design. Following project completion, O-A-K team member Abel Natali, a LEED Accredited Professional, led the LEED certification process for Scanlon Lexus of Fort Myers.
Owen-Ames-Kimball Company has provided premier general contracting, design-build, and construction management services in Southwest Florida since 1982. O-A-K's Florida operation is an affiliate of its parent company located in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Florida operation has offices in Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties. Its Lee County office is located at 11941 Fairway Lakes Drive in Fort Myers. Learn more about O-A-K at http://www.owen-
