Jefferson Parish Endorsement of Mr. Derrick Edwards for Treasurer
Jefferson Parish Democratic Executive Committee (JPDEC) Announces Endorsement of Mr. Derrick Edwards for election to Treasurer, State of Louisiana.
Derrick Edwards, #3, Treasurer
Mr. Edwards is the most qualified candidate for the office of Treasurer. With degrees in Accounting and Law Mr. Edwards will hold State officials accountable for the spending of your money and provide the transparency needed for you to know where the money is being spent. For more information see: http://www.votederrickedwards.com/
PLEASE CONSIDER - Jefferson Parish Government
Dominick wcj F. Impastato, #19, Councilman, District 4
Constitutional Amendments - State Government
CA NO. 1 (Act 428 - SB 140) - Exemption of property taxes for construction sites - VOTE NO
CA NO. 2 (Act 427 - HB 145) - Homestead exemption for unmarried surviving spouse - VOTE NO
CA NO. 3 (Act 429 - HB 354) - Dedicate any new taxes (gas) into the Construction Subfund - VOTE NO
Parish Tax Proposition - Parish Government
PW Prop. (MITS Public Transportation)
PW Prop. (Public Transportation)
PLEASE CONSIDER - Make Voting Easier - END VOTER REGISTRATION CAMPAIGNS
Visit: http://www.brennancenter.org/
Early voting begins Friday, September 30th at and ends on Saturday, October 7th at 6pm.
The Election Day hours are 7 a.m. through 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 14, 2017.
