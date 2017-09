Jefferson Parish Endorsement of Mr. Derrick Edwards for Treasurer

Jefferson Parish Democratic Executive Committee (JPDEC) Announces Endorsement of Mr. Derrick Edwards for election to Treasurer, State of Louisiana.

Contact

David Gereighty

***@jpdemo.org David Gereighty

End

-- The Jefferson Parish Democratic Executive Committee (JPDEC) proudly announces its endorsement of Mr. Derrick Edwards for election to Treasurer, State of Louisiana.Mr. Edwards is the most qualified candidate for the office of Treasurer. With degrees in Accounting and Law Mr. Edwards will hold State officials accountable for the spending of your money and provide the transparency needed for you to know where the money is being spent. For more information see: http://www.votederrickedwards.com/PLEASE CONSIDER - Jefferson Parish GovernmentDominick wcj F. Impastato, #19, Councilman, District 4Constitutional Amendments - State GovernmentCA NO. 1 (Act 428 - SB 140) - Exemption of property taxes for construction sites - VOTE NOCA NO. 2 (Act 427 - HB 145) - Homestead exemption for unmarried surviving spouse - VOTE NOCA NO. 3 (Act 429 - HB 354) - Dedicate any new taxes (gas) into the Construction Subfund - VOTE NOParish Tax Proposition - Parish GovernmentPW Prop. (MITS Public Transportation)- 1 Mill Renewal - PC - 10 Yrs. - VOTE YESPW Prop. (Public Transportation)- 2 Mills Renewal - PC - 10 Yrs. - VOTE YESPLEASE CONSIDER - Make Voting Easier - END VOTER REGISTRATION CAMPAIGNSVisit: http://www.brennancenter.org/ analysis/automatic- voter-reg... Early voting begins Friday, September 30at and ends on Saturday, October 7at 6pm.The Election Day hours are