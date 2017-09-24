 
Industry News





Jefferson Parish Endorsement of Mr. Derrick Edwards for Treasurer

Jefferson Parish Democratic Executive Committee (JPDEC) Announces Endorsement of Mr. Derrick Edwards for election to Treasurer, State of Louisiana.
 
METAIRIE, La. - Sept. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- The Jefferson Parish Democratic Executive Committee (JPDEC) proudly announces its endorsement of Mr. Derrick Edwards for election to Treasurer, State of Louisiana.

Derrick Edwards, #3, Treasurer

Mr. Edwards is the most qualified candidate for the office of Treasurer.  With degrees in Accounting and Law Mr. Edwards will hold State officials accountable for the spending of your money and provide the transparency needed for you to know where the money is being spent.  For more information see: http://www.votederrickedwards.com/

PLEASE CONSIDER - Jefferson Parish Government

Dominick wcj F. Impastato, #19, Councilman, District 4

Constitutional Amendments - State Government

CA NO. 1 (Act 428 - SB 140) - Exemption of property taxes for construction sites  - VOTE NO

CA NO. 2 (Act 427 - HB 145) - Homestead exemption for unmarried surviving spouse - VOTE NO

CA NO. 3 (Act 429 - HB 354) - Dedicate any new taxes (gas) into the Construction Subfund  - VOTE NO

Parish Tax Proposition - Parish Government

PW Prop. (MITS Public Transportation) - 1 Mill Renewal - PC - 10 Yrs.  - VOTE YES

PW Prop. (Public Transportation) - 2 Mills Renewal - PC - 10 Yrs. - VOTE YES

PLEASE CONSIDER - Make Voting Easier - END VOTER REGISTRATION CAMPAIGNS

Visit: http://www.brennancenter.org/analysis/automatic-voter-reg...

Early voting begins Friday, September 30th at and ends on Saturday, October 7th at 6pm.

The Election Day hours are 7 a.m. through 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 14, 2017.

