 
News By Tag
* G2A
* FIFA18
* ea
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Games
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Nfc
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
1
September 2017
302928272625


G2A.com Brings Football Mania FIFA 18 in India

Largest Digital marketplace, G2A.com brings FIFA 18 and the game extravaganza is out now & available on COD and Bitcoin too!
 
 
FIFA-18-Nintendo-Switch-EA-Sports-815607
FIFA-18-Nintendo-Switch-EA-Sports-815607
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
G2A
FIFA18
ea

Industry:
Games

Location:
Nfc - Delhi - India

Subject:
Products

NFC, India - Sept. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- G2A.com has brought FIFA 18 for football lovers and gamers. FIFA 18 can be ordered via website at 3499 INR from September 29 onward. This time FIFA 18 is equipped with more attractive features like- wide choice of team, players, football ground and real play game effect. Payment options include COD and Bitcoin along with other available modes. The game will be compatible on Play Station 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS 3, X box 360 and PC.

From the house of EA, FIFA 18 is full of immersive football experiences to brought real game view on screen along with attractive graphics, banners, supporting crowd and many more. To make the game more interesting and engaging, FIFA 18 is featuring 12 different teams for game lovers to choose their favorite. These team are- Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid CF, Atletico De Madrid, Juventud FC, FC Bayern Munich, Parid Saint- Germain FC, LA Galaxy, Toronto FC, Boca Juniors, CD Guadalajara and vissel Kobe. Well the charm does not end here and FIFA 18 has added another pull factor for players where they are offering choice of ground to select out of Santiago Bernabeu, La Bombonera, StubHub Center and Kind Fahd Stadium. In an authentic football experience by simulating the tactics, moves and atmosphere experienced in a real-life football match while enabling you to select modern-day football players and teams with which to play for a customized experience.

Piyush Kankane, Official Spokesperson- G2A India says, "FIFA 18 will offer most advanced level of game experience. FIFA 18 is available with lot of customization and promises wcj to bring everything as realistic as it could be like a real play on the screen. Last year we had sold 5000 copies of FIFA 17 and this year we are expecting see jump of 30% at least. Due to amazing support, quick delivery and ease of handling, G2A.com has pulled game lovers in India."

For FIFA 18, the system configuration should be-

Windows 7/8.1/ 10- 64 bit OS  8 GB RAM

CPU of Intel Core i3-2100 @ 3.1GHz or

AMD Phenom II X4 965 @ 3.4 GHz and

NVIDIA GTX 460 or AMD Radeon R7 260 game card as a minimum requirement for PCs.

As the largest marketplace of digital products, G2A.com is the world's fastest growing digital marketplace and provides a platform for developers, producers and game players to buy and sell over 48,000 digital products. G2A serves more than 10 million customers and welcome 400,000 customers each month.

For details, log on to http://www.g2a.com

Contact
Reetesh Singh
9350702311
***@cpcorp.co.in
End
Source:G2A.com- India
Email:***@cpcorp.co.in Email Verified
Tags:G2A, FIFA18, ea
Industry:Games
Location:Nfc - Delhi - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Communication Partner PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share