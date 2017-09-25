News By Tag
* G2A
* FIFA18
* ea
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
G2A.com Brings Football Mania FIFA 18 in India
Largest Digital marketplace, G2A.com brings FIFA 18 and the game extravaganza is out now & available on COD and Bitcoin too!
From the house of EA, FIFA 18 is full of immersive football experiences to brought real game view on screen along with attractive graphics, banners, supporting crowd and many more. To make the game more interesting and engaging, FIFA 18 is featuring 12 different teams for game lovers to choose their favorite. These team are- Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid CF, Atletico De Madrid, Juventud FC, FC Bayern Munich, Parid Saint- Germain FC, LA Galaxy, Toronto FC, Boca Juniors, CD Guadalajara and vissel Kobe. Well the charm does not end here and FIFA 18 has added another pull factor for players where they are offering choice of ground to select out of Santiago Bernabeu, La Bombonera, StubHub Center and Kind Fahd Stadium. In an authentic football experience by simulating the tactics, moves and atmosphere experienced in a real-life football match while enabling you to select modern-day football players and teams with which to play for a customized experience.
Piyush Kankane, Official Spokesperson-
For FIFA 18, the system configuration should be-
Windows 7/8.1/ 10- 64 bit OS 8 GB RAM
CPU of Intel Core i3-2100 @ 3.1GHz or
AMD Phenom II X4 965 @ 3.4 GHz and
NVIDIA GTX 460 or AMD Radeon R7 260 game card as a minimum requirement for PCs.
As the largest marketplace of digital products, G2A.com is the world's fastest growing digital marketplace and provides a platform for developers, producers and game players to buy and sell over 48,000 digital products. G2A serves more than 10 million customers and welcome 400,000 customers each month.
For details, log on to http://www.g2a.com
Contact
Reetesh Singh
9350702311
***@cpcorp.co.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse