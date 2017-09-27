Legal Resolved sets to revolutionize Legal Documentation through Start Contract

Documentation for legal purposes can be a great deterrent to approaching justice and Legal Resolved.

-- Start Contract comes as a torchbearer in the arena of online contract management, a concept that is only beginning to spread its roots in Indian business scenario, and purports to spread awareness amongst businesses regarding the benefits of online management of all contractual data. The platform is a veritable combination of versatile features and services, all which can be availed by clients in a customized package depending on the plan they choose.The Features in brief include:Ø E-SignØ PDF EditingØ NotificationsØ Two Factor AuthenticationØ Number of usersØ Encryption at Rest and in TransitØ Cloud Storage for 24X7 accessØ Advanced ReportsØ TagsThe services provided by the platform are as follows:· Central Repository· Drafting of Contracts· wcj Templates for standard contracts· Contract Review by LawyersOn the announcement, Shant Berwal, CEO and Founder, Legal ResolvedsaidWe are delighted to expand the reach of our services, through launching Start Contract. Legal Resolved has devoted meticulous efforts in developing a robust online platform to take legal consultation towards a digital revolution and the addition of Start Contract to our coterie adds to the cause". He further added "Start Contract eliminates the requirement of paperwork in relation to any contract, by providing a mechanism wherein all procedures can be commenced and completed online, from the point of drafting and review to collecting signatures and storing on a database accessible to select persons. An unmatched level of efficiency in consultation is waiting to be unearthed and we intend to ride that storm of change"