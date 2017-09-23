Country(s)
Car Rental St Maarten Re-opens For Business - Right Cars
Right Cars Vehicle Rental Ltd is pleased to inform all customers that its offices on the Island of St Maartens are once again operational now that commercial flights have resumed to the island.
Mr Little, Co-founder & Company Chairman made the following statement. "Hurricane Irma was a huge hurricane and like many people I watched the events unfold as it travelled through the Caribbean and up through the west coast of Florida. Myself and the whole family of Right Cars were relieved when we herd from Jimmy, the Right Cars Franchise Owner in St Maarten, that him and his Wife and children were save and well.
Jimmy's house and business where totally destroyed but with hard work and determination Jimmy has started to rebuild. Cars are now available for rent on the island of St Maartens once again thanks to the huge efforts of Jimmy and his team on the island. A fleet of new vehicles is also enroute to replace the large number of vehicles destroyed by hurricane Irma."
Jimmy made the following comment. "It was the worse hurricane I have ever lived through but thank fully myself and my family survived. The Right Cars business is open once again and I would like to thank Mr Little and Mr Taylor for all their assistance in helping myself and my family get through this ordeal and get the business back wcj up and running."
Car Rental St Maarten ready to accept customers once again at the office of Right Cars.
About Right Cars
Right Cars Vehicle Rental Ltd was founded in 2012 and has consistently grown every year, now in 23 countries at 56 airport locations and 46 city locations. In the second half of 2017 Right Cars will be opening an additional 25 branches. These include nine in the USA, three in South Africa, Italy 6 new branches, Canada 2 new branches, Dominican Republic 3 new branches, Dominica 1 new branch, St Kitts 1 new branch. For Car Rental Franchise opportunities, contact Right Cars direct www.right-cars.com. car rental
