September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
30292827262524

Local Marketing Expert to Speak at Home Care Sales Conference

JTE Marketing Group's CEO to Discuss Marketing Strategy at Las Vegas Conference
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. - Sept. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- The Home Care Sales & Marketing Society has announced that John Tripolsky, CEO of Charleston-based JTE Marketing Group, has been invited to speak at the Society's 7th Annual Conference to be held in Las Vegas on October 4-6.

The subject of Tripolsky's discussion is titled "The Modern Marketing Machine for Health Care Services" a topic in which his team is well versed, both personally and professionally.

The mission of the Society is to advocate for home care, and to foster and promote high standards of practice by all home care sales and marketing wcj professionals.

"It's a true honor and a privilege to be asked to share my insight on the ever-changing world of marketing," notes Tripolsky. "This is not only important to the practitioners in this field but also to the clients who are the recipients of their services."

For information on the Home Care Sales & Marketing Society and the annual conference, visit www.hcsociety.com

- - - -

About JTE Marketing Group –

JTE Marketing Group provides website design and development, social media management, branding, SEO/PPC, content management, printing, marketing strategies, consulting, and public relations. Maintaining offices in the United States, JTE serves clients both domestically and abroad.  For more information, visit www.jtemarketing.com.

Contact
John Tripolsky
***@jtemarketing.com
Source:
Email:***@jtemarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Business, Marketing, Health Care
Industry:Business
Location:Charleston - South Carolina - United States
