Local Marketing Expert to Speak at Home Care Sales Conference
JTE Marketing Group's CEO to Discuss Marketing Strategy at Las Vegas Conference
The subject of Tripolsky's discussion is titled "The Modern Marketing Machine for Health Care Services" a topic in which his team is well versed, both personally and professionally.
The mission of the Society is to advocate for home care, and to foster and promote high standards of practice by all home care sales and marketing wcj professionals.
"It's a true honor and a privilege to be asked to share my insight on the ever-changing world of marketing," notes Tripolsky. "This is not only important to the practitioners in this field but also to the clients who are the recipients of their services."
For information on the Home Care Sales & Marketing Society and the annual conference, visit www.hcsociety.com
About JTE Marketing Group –
JTE Marketing Group provides website design and development, social media management, branding, SEO/PPC, content management, printing, marketing strategies, consulting, and public relations. Maintaining offices in the United States, JTE serves clients both domestically and abroad. For more information, visit www.jtemarketing.com.
John Tripolsky
***@jtemarketing.com
