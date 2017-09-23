News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Hungry Howie's Pizza Dominates Charlotte Market With 12th Store
National Pizza Franchise Opens New Location in Charlotte, NC
Franchisee Eric Fairbanks is excited to open his twelfth store in the Charlotte area, continuing to deliver Hungry Howie's delicious flavored crust pizza to locals. Eric has been involved with Hungry Howie's since 2005 when he opened his first location in Charlotte. After receiving his degree in education in hopes to become a teacher, he ultimately decided to shift gears to the pizza industry, as there was greater opportunity available. Since then, Eric has helped Hungry Howie's expand its presence in North Carolina and plans to open six more locations by the end of 2018.
"It's been such a pleasure to be a member wcj of the Hungry Howie's family and continue expanding the brand's footprint in the Charlotte area," said Hungry Howie's franchisee, Eric Fairbanks. "The community is really passionate about the brand's flavored crust pizza and I look forward to growing the strong fan base within Charlotte."
"North Carolina has been a focus growth market for us for quite some time and we're elated to have Eric lead the charge," said Jennifer Jackson, Vice President of Development at Hungry Howie's. "His passion for the brand is evident in his existing stores and we look forward to continued success in Charlotte with our famous flavored crust pizza."
Hungry Howie's newest Charlotte store is located at 3609 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28209. For more information on Hungry Howie's, please call (704) 586-9100 or visit www.hungryhowies.com.
###
About Hungry Howie's Pizza
Founded in 1973, Hungry Howie's Pizza is a national pizza franchise that is loyal to its tradition of providing delicious, high-quality and original Flavored Crust® pizzas including eight flavors: butter, butter cheese, Cajun, garlic herb, onion, ranch, sesame and Asiago cheese. Its menu features oven-baked calzone-style subs, Howie Breads®, crisp & cool salads, and flavored wings that create a unique and irreplaceable position in the pizza market. Starting in Taylor, MI, Hungry Howie's Pizza has grown to almost 600 locations in 20 states across the U.S.
Contact
Konnect Agency
Kayla Hockman
***@konnectagency.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse