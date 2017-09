Hungry Howie's Spreads Love, Hope & Pizza Through Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign for Ninth Year

Renowned Pizza Franchise Joins the Fight Against Breast Cancer Through Fundraising Efforts

--, the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, continues its dedication to raising funds and awareness for the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® (NBCF) this October through its annual "Love, Hope & Pizza" campaign. For the past eight years, the pizza brand has partnered with NBCF to support survivors and those currently fighting breast cancer by donating a portion of sales from its signature Flavored Crust® pizzas and specialty merchandise.Throughout the month of October,will be serving its flavorsome pizzas in pink boxes emblazoned with the NBCF logo in recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For every pizza purchased during Love, Hope & Pizza, Hungry Howie's will make a donation to NBCF. Hungry Howie's also makes a donation to NBCF for every Love, Hope & Pizza bracelet sold. In-store, fans have the opportunity to purchase a "Slice of Hope" at their locallocation to let everyone know they've joined in the fight against breast cancer. Customers are invited to help the cause when they order online and have the option to add a donation to NBCF."We are thrilled to begin our ninth year of raising awareness in the fight against breast cancer alongside NBCF. This campaign has become an integral part of theidentity and we are proud to make a difference in the lives of those affected," said Rob Elliott, Executive Vice President of Marketing at. "Throughout the years, we have raised more than $2 million for NBCF and will continue serving pizza that greatly changes lives and promotes strength and hope.""Our partnership withhas helped expand our initiative to provide women across the nation with access to early detection services, mammograms, education and unlimited support services," says Janelle Hail, Co-Founder and CEO of NBCF. Every year we look forward to the Love, Hope & Pizza campaign wcj to continue spreading awareness and touching the hearts of breast cancer survivors, fighters and families who feel the impact of this terrible illness daily."aims to spread awareness not only through its nationwide in-store and online purchases, but through social media. Fans are encouraged to share their experiences with breast cancer, as well as stories of love, hope and inspiration, on social media using the hashtag #lovehopepizza.For more information aboutplease visit www.HungryHowies.com . For additional information on the National Breast Cancer Foundation please visit http://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/ ###Founded in 1973,is a national pizza franchise that is loyal to its tradition of providing delicious, high-quality and original Flavored Crustpizzas including eight flavors: butter, butter cheese, Cajun, garlic herb, onion, ranch, sesame and Asiago cheese. Its menu features oven-baked calzone-style subs, Howie Breads®, crisp & cool salads, and flavored wings that create a unique and irreplaceable position in the pizza market. Starting in Taylor, MI,has grown to almost 600 locations in 20 states across the U.S.Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, NBCF's mission is to help women now by providing help and inspiring hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education and support services.. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 11 years, NBCF provides women Help for Today…Hope for Tomorrow® through its National Mammography Program, Beyond The Shock®, Early Detection Plan, MyNBCF online support community, and breast cancer research programs. For more information, please visit http://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/