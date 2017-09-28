News By Tag
Urgent Care Hawaii Medical Director, Pani Shoja, MD, to be Recognized at Pacific Edge Magazine Event
During the program on October 4th, 2017, the health and fitness industry leaders featured in the July-September, 2017 issue of Pacific Edge Magazine will be recognized.
Urgent Care Hawaii provides urgent care medical services in four locations and is a convenient alternative to the emergency room. In many cases, urgent care is the first line of defense in early intervention and intervention of chronic disease. As Dr. Shoja explains in her featured article, "Studies show that 83% of adults have at least one chronic disease. We offer Urgent Care Plus™ services to support primary care physicians (PCP) and consumers with prevention, early identification and early intervention of chronic disease. wcj When illness is suspected, we assist in counseling, ordering labs and notifying the primary care physician to facilitate seamless health care delivery."
Cherie Andrade, a patient at Urgent Care Hawaii, recently benefitted from Urgent Care Plus™ services. "I was having an issue with my right eye and stopped in to Urgent Care Hawaii to have it checked. The physician on staff at the time, Dr. Kinney, recommended I schedule an appointment with an ophthalmologist within 24 hours. He created an urgency which of course caused me to act promptly to schedule an appointment. I got my eye checked by an eye specialist the next day. It was determined that I had a form of glaucoma that required surgery. I am very grateful for Dr. Kinney's attention and recommendation."
Dr. Shoja adds, "We create a bridge between the patient and the PCP. Our state of the industry technology brings a higher level or transparency in health care delivery which leads to better health outcomes for all our patients, and that is what matters most."
Urgent Care Hawaii Clinics are located at: Waikiki, 1860 Ala Moana Blvd; Pearl City Clinic, 1245 Kuala Street; Kapolei, 890 Kamokila Blvd; and Kailua, 660 Kailua Rd. For more information about Urgent Care Hawaii services and hours, please call 808-456-CARE (2273) or visit http://www.ucarehi.com.
