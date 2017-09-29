News By Tag
A Houstonian Cyber-Security Specialist, Wayne Springer, is launching his New Book, Sitting Duck
This book will not only be a resource for local businesses, it will be also a contribution to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
The Sitting Duck is a valuable resource for businesses owners and professionals alike to take the necessary precautions to protect their business, customer's data, and critical information from online threats. Those who order the book during the launch week will receive a complementary Cyber Security Assessment and consulting, worth over $697.00, for their business.
Unsuspecting and unwary businesses and their personnel are often Sitting Ducks to cyber-criminals. In this digital age, it's important to understand the risks associated with protecting your business and critical information from online threats. The Sitting Duck book is compiled by experts from IT professionals, business leaders, and entrepreneurs, each of whom contributed their expertise on various methods of cyber security and the protection of information systems from theft or damage. "Sitting Duck: Why Your Business is a Cybercriminal's ideal target", is being published by TechnologyPress™
About Atiwa Computing Inc.:
Atiwa Computing, Inc. was found by Wayne Springer in 1983 and is one of the Houston, Texas' largest independent computer services companies. It has been recognized by the Houston Business Journal Book in 2015 and 2016 as one of the Top Cyber Security companies in Houston. Atiwa is a team of experts with a core vision of helping others by eradicating office technology frustration. Offers fast, friendly and reliable service to give businesses around Houston peace of mind, protection and optimization on their operations. To learn more, visit www.atiwa.com.
