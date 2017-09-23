 
Leading oil and gas software firm to showcase strategic planning tools at ATCE 2017

 
 
Example of Portfolio Advisor’s Trade-Off Analysis
Example of Portfolio Advisor’s Trade-Off Analysis
 
SAN ANTONIO - Sept. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- aclaro softworks inc., the company with best in class Reserves management software, will be showcasing their tool for optimizing inventory in the oil and gas industry at the Society of Petroleum Engineers Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition (ATCE) from October 9 to 11, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas, USA.

aclaro's Portfolio Advisor is the first – and only – software for oil and gas offering true multi-constraint, multi-objective goal seeking optimization. The software helps Planning Managers, Portfolio Managers, and Strategic Planning professionals make important decisions, such as which projects to invest in and when to invest in them, while performing both sensitivity and scenario analysis, as well as trade-off (risk vs. reward) analysis.

"The ability to manage an inventory of assets so that over a period of time you can decide if, or when, you want to invest in those assets is key to having a successful portfolio," says Craig Burden, Vice President of Business Development at aclaro. "Compound that with the ability to perform trade-off analysis, and aclaro's planning solution Portfolio Advisor delivers better answers, faster, thanks to our industry leading optimization engine."

Portfolio Advisor's trade-off analysis weighs value versus risk of investing in a selected portfolio against other options in one run of data, instead of forcing users to run multiple scenarios to perform the same analysis.

Organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), ATCE is the organization's annual meeting of members. Attendees come from around the world to keep up with the latest technologies, industry best practices, and new product launches.

To set-up an on-site meeting with aclaro at SPE ATCE wcj please email Craig Burden atcraig.burden@aclaro.com. To learn more about aclaro please visit booth #2953 at the conference, or visit www.aclaro.com.

-ends-

About aclaro softworks inc.

aclaro softworks inc. is a software development company that creates enterprise business solutions for the oil and gas industry. Founded by a team of industry professionals, aclaro provides Reserves Management, Portfolio Optimization, Capital Planning, and Budgeting systems. These solutions leverage aclaro's web-based petroLook application that acts as an integration and reporting platform integrating information from multiple data sources, and providing comprehensive and flexible analysis and reporting.

aclaro is headquartered in Calgary with offices in Houston and Aberdeen, and has over 50 oil and gas clients in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Africa, ranging in size from small independent to super-major.

Contact
Meghan Somers
Source:aclaro softworks inc.
