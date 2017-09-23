News By Tag
Energy Bank Inc. Selected as 2017 Platts Global Energy Awards Finalist
Energy Bank Inc. has been named a finalist in the category Breakthrough Solution of the Year for its innovative Digital Moat™, Theft-Deterrent Security Perimeter.
Established in 1999 and often described as "the Oscars of the energy industry," Global Energy Awards highlight corporate and individual innovation, leadership and superior performance wcj in 19 categories (http://geaweb.platts.com/
Hundreds of energy industry representatives are expected to attend the 2017 Global Energy Awards black-tie dinner gala in New York City on December 7. The awards program will be emceed by CNBC Reporter Jackie DeAngelis.
energybank, a Wisconsin-based company, is a leader in American innovation specializing in the advancement of solid state lighting, controls and IoT. Through its proprietary thermal management, optical optimization and application engineering capabilities, energybank maximizes the performance and longevity of LED to achieve LED Done Right™.
Contact: Guy Peterson, VP Marketing & Corporate Communications
920-482-2648 gdp@energybankinc.com www.energybankinc.com
About S&P Global Platts: At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.
S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.platts.com.
Contact
Guy Peterson
***@energybankinc.com
