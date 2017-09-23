 
Energy Bank Inc. Selected as 2017 Platts Global Energy Awards Finalist

Energy Bank Inc. has been named a finalist in the category Breakthrough Solution of the Year for its innovative Digital Moat™, Theft-Deterrent Security Perimeter.
 
 
NEW YORK - Sept. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Energy companies from 28 countries have been selected as finalists (https://geaweb.platts.com/Finalists/Finalists2017) for the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards (http://geaweb.platts.com/). The 2017 finalists were announced today by program host S&P Global Platts, the leading global provider of energy and commodities information and spot market benchmarks.

Energy Bank Inc. has been named a finalist in the category Breakthrough Solution of the Year for its innovative Digital Moat™, Theft-Deterrent Security Perimeter.

"We designed a new application with our award-winning model T® LED exterior fixtures and IoT to provide an innovative security option to benefit auto dealerships," stated Energy Bank Inc. CEO Neal Verfuerth. We combined several technologies into a uniquely packaged application that interfaces with our LED fixtures and control systems to create a digital moat around the perimeter."

Established in 1999 and often described as "the Oscars of the energy industry," Global Energy Awards highlight corporate and individual innovation, leadership and superior performance wcj in 19 categories (http://geaweb.platts.com/CategoryOverview.aspx) that span the entire energy complex.

Hundreds of energy industry representatives are expected to attend the 2017 Global Energy Awards black-tie dinner gala in New York City on December 7. The awards program will be emceed by CNBC Reporter Jackie DeAngelis.

###

energybank, a Wisconsin-based company, is a leader in American innovation specializing in the advancement of solid state lighting, controls and IoT. Through its proprietary thermal management, optical optimization and application engineering capabilities, energybank maximizes the performance and longevity of LED to achieve LED Done Right™.

Contact: Guy Peterson, VP Marketing & Corporate Communications

920-482-2648    gdp@energybankinc.com       www.energybankinc.com

About S&P Global Platts: At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.platts.com.

Guy Peterson
***@energybankinc.com
Source:S&P Global
Email:***@energybankinc.com Email Verified
