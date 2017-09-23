PC Power & Cooling announces the launch of its new Power Master power supply lineup!

PC Power & Cooling's new Power Master succeeds the OCZ ModXStream line!

Lawrence Firestone

Lawrence Firestone

-- PC Power & Cooling a provider of high-performance power supplies for demanding computing, E-Sports, computer gaming, server and storage applications, today announced its Power Master power supply is now available. The Power Master replaces the solid, durable and popular ModXStream power supply with next generation technology.The Power Master line of PSU's include the following features:• 500W, 600W, 700W• 80 Plus Bronze• Semi- Modular cable design• 3 Year WarrantyThe Power Master is engineered to deliver high performance and high reliability in the mid power range for our customers' applications. The full range of award winning PC Power & Cooling products are available in Etail and retail at Amazon.com, Newegg.com, Fry's, Micro Center, Walmart.com, and as well as other stocking distributers such as D&H, Datel, Central Computers and Directron."We are excited to launch the new Power Master line of products as a part of the PC Power & Cooling product portfolio of high quality, high performance power supplies engineered for a wide array of PC and system integration applications,"said Lawrence Firestone, FirePower Technology's President and CEO. Firestone further stated, "We are committed to provide 'Best in Class' products and service allowing our customers to enjoy unsurpassed quality and value. "About PC Power & Cooling.PC Power & Cooling, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, for over 32 years, since 1985 is a leading provider wcj of high-performance power supplies for demanding computer, E-Sports, gaming, server, storage and industrial markets. PC Power & Cooling offers a full spectrum of high efficiency, extremely quiet and cool-running power supplies. PC Power & Cooling sells its products through various retailers, both online and brick and mortar, various distributers and direct from PC Power & Cooling. For more information about our products and sales channels and where our products can be purchased, visit our website at pcpower.comCONTACT: Larry Firestone or Tiffiney GustafsonPC Power & Cooling760 931-5700