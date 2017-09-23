News By Tag
PC Power & Cooling announces the launch of its new Power Master power supply lineup!
PC Power & Cooling's new Power Master succeeds the OCZ ModXStream line!
The Power Master line of PSU's include the following features:
• 500W, 600W, 700W
• 80 Plus Bronze
• Semi- Modular cable design
• 3 Year Warranty
The Power Master is engineered to deliver high performance and high reliability in the mid power range for our customers' applications. The full range of award winning PC Power & Cooling products are available in Etail and retail at Amazon.com, Newegg.com, Fry's, Micro Center, Walmart.com, and as well as other stocking distributers such as D&H, Datel, Central Computers and Directron.
"We are excited to launch the new Power Master line of products as a part of the PC Power & Cooling product portfolio of high quality, high performance power supplies engineered for a wide array of PC and system integration applications,"
About PC Power & Cooling.
PC Power & Cooling, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, for over 32 years, since 1985 is a leading provider wcj of high-performance power supplies for demanding computer, E-Sports, gaming, server, storage and industrial markets. PC Power & Cooling offers a full spectrum of high efficiency, extremely quiet and cool-running power supplies. PC Power & Cooling sells its products through various retailers, both online and brick and mortar, various distributers and direct from PC Power & Cooling. For more information about our products and sales channels and where our products can be purchased, visit our website at pcpower.com
CONTACT: Larry Firestone or Tiffiney Gustafson
PC Power & Cooling
760 931-5700
Contact
Lawrence Firestone
***@pcpower.com
