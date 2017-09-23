

The Voice Over Catt Celebrating Success How one year of customer service and client satisfaction has proven to be successful COLUMBIA, Mo. - Sept. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Anthony C.Catt, Owner of The Voice Over Catt, announced today an important milestone for his company. On October 1, 2017, The Voice Over Catt will be celebrating its one-year anniversary. Catt will be taking this occasion to thank his clients and those who have supported the company for helping to make the first year in business such a success.



Catt, whose success stems from his creative commercials, offers a full range of voices to suit most industries. His works have included films, podcast intros for motivational speakers, video tutorials, audio books, wcj instructional videos (explainers) , on hold messages, and HR modules.



His work doesn't stop there. The Voice Over Catt offers scriptwriting, production and mix, and audio clean up.



When asked about his secret to success, Catt says, "Hard work and perseverance. It goes beyond this though. It's the attention to detail, listening to a client's needs and producing the work in full, and on time. It's all about understanding the customer's directions and delivering a sound product to meet their needs. No job is too great or too small." With such soaring success, one can admire a person who already has a proven track record within his first year of business.



