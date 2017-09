IntegraCare Director attains Alzheimer's & Dementia Care certification; educates team

Cassiday helps 7 IntegraCare staffers achieve Certified Dementia Practitioner status

-- Throughout his nearly 15 years with IntegraCare, Butch Cassiday has been known as a team player.That fact became even more evident as Cassiday, IntegraCare's Regional Lifeand LifeDirector, attained three separate certifications related to care of residents affected by Alzheimer's disease and dementia.In turn, his status as a Certified Dementia Practitioner (CDP), Certified Alzheimer's Disease & Dementia Care Trainer (CADDCT) and Certified Dementia Care Manager (CDCM) has enabled Cassiday to prepare seven IntegraCare directors or coordinators in their quest to become Certified Dementia Practitioners."This is an accomplishment that Butch can be really proud of, adding three additional certifications,"said Eric Walker, IntegraCare Regional Director of Sales and Marketing. "It will enhance the quality product we bring to our residents' day-in and day-out because of the impact he has had in preparing our team members who aspire to secure their own certification."In a senior living market that is becoming ever more competitive, it is important for us as an organization to continue to distinguish ourselves in the minds of the consumer," Walker said. "These certifications not only will enhance our training programs for our Lifeactivities directors, but also will bring tremendous value to our residents and their families."His work toward the CDP certification had a profound impact on Cassiday, who is 41 and resides with his wife and two sons in Holbrook, Greene County."The CDP certification provided me a deeper understanding of the disease with current statistics,"Cassiday said. "This training expands upon IntegraCare's already in-depth training that is provided to all newly hired team members prior to working with any residents as well as new managers for our organization."wcj The CADDCT certification enables Cassiday to instruct all LifeDirectors with the required seminar for their pursuit of a CDP certification. "The training is a 12-hour seminar," Cassiday explained. "Once they complete the seminar, they must submit the application to obtain the CDP certification through the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners. I do not certify people with the CDP, though I do provide the seminar needed to obtain the certification through the NCCDP."The CDCM certification complemented Cassiday's other certifications and added valuable insight. "The CDCM certification provided me with a deeper understanding and vision into standard policies and procedures specifically designed for a dementia neighborhood,"Cassiday said. "IntegraCare already has a vast array of policies and procedures, but this training provided me with ideas and tools to expand upon our own policies."Cassiday conducted a seminar that recently provided seven IntegraCare team members the foundation to attain Certified Dementia Practitioner certification. They are:· Melissa Buksa, CDP, LifeCoordinator, Magnolias of Chambersburg· Sarah Snavely, CDP, LifeDirector, Magnolias of Lancaster· Tracy Fencil, CDP, LifeDirector, Newhaven Court at Clearview· Tracy Spallone, CDP, LifeDirector Newhaven Court at Lindwood· Susie Medved, CDP, LifeDirector The Pines of Mount Lebanon· Jen Taylor, CDP, LifeDirector, The Woods at Cedar Run· Robyn Womer, CDP, LifeDirector, Colonial Courtyard at ClearfieldLifecoordinators are responsible for Senior Living and Memory Care programming. Lifedirectors are responsible for Memory Care."It has been very rewarding to play a role in this achievement by our team," Cassiday said.For more, http://integracare.com