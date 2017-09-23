News By Tag
IntegraCare Director attains Alzheimer's & Dementia Care certification; educates team
Cassiday helps 7 IntegraCare staffers achieve Certified Dementia Practitioner status
That fact became even more evident as Cassiday, IntegraCare's Regional LifeStyles and LifeStories Director, attained three separate certifications related to care of residents affected by Alzheimer's disease and dementia.
In turn, his status as a Certified Dementia Practitioner (CDP), Certified Alzheimer's Disease & Dementia Care Trainer (CADDCT) and Certified Dementia Care Manager (CDCM) has enabled Cassiday to prepare seven IntegraCare directors or coordinators in their quest to become Certified Dementia Practitioners.
"This is an accomplishment that Butch can be really proud of, adding three additional certifications,"
"In a senior living market that is becoming ever more competitive, it is important for us as an organization to continue to distinguish ourselves in the minds of the consumer," Walker said. "These certifications not only will enhance our training programs for our LifeStories activities directors, but also will bring tremendous value to our residents and their families."
His work toward the CDP certification had a profound impact on Cassiday, who is 41 and resides with his wife and two sons in Holbrook, Greene County.
"The CDP certification provided me a deeper understanding of the disease with current statistics,"
wcj The CADDCT certification enables Cassiday to instruct all LifeStories Directors with the required seminar for their pursuit of a CDP certification. "The training is a 12-hour seminar," Cassiday explained. "Once they complete the seminar, they must submit the application to obtain the CDP certification through the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners. I do not certify people with the CDP, though I do provide the seminar needed to obtain the certification through the NCCDP."
The CDCM certification complemented Cassiday's other certifications and added valuable insight. "The CDCM certification provided me with a deeper understanding and vision into standard policies and procedures specifically designed for a dementia neighborhood,"
Cassiday conducted a seminar that recently provided seven IntegraCare team members the foundation to attain Certified Dementia Practitioner certification. They are:
· Melissa Buksa, CDP, LifeStyles Coordinator, Magnolias of Chambersburg
· Sarah Snavely, CDP, LifeStories Director, Magnolias of Lancaster
· Tracy Fencil, CDP, LifeStories Director, Newhaven Court at Clearview
· Tracy Spallone, CDP, LifeStories Director Newhaven Court at Lindwood
· Susie Medved, CDP, LifeStories Director The Pines of Mount Lebanon
· Jen Taylor, CDP, LifeStories Director, The Woods at Cedar Run
· Robyn Womer, CDP, LifeStories Director, Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield
LifeStyles coordinators are responsible for Senior Living and Memory Care programming. LifeStories directors are responsible for Memory Care.
"It has been very rewarding to play a role in this achievement by our team," Cassiday said.
For more, http://integracare.com.
