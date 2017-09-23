 
Aluma Trailers Partners with NetSource Media

The Partnership Adds Authorized Dealer Listings and Inventory to Aluma's Website
 
 
OCALA, Fla. - Sept. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- NetSource Media is proud to announce the launch of exciting new enhancements to the Aluma Trailers website at www.alumaklm.com. The new additions are the result of a partnership between NetSource and Aluma intended to improve their customers' trailer buying experience and to help generate more leads and sales for Aluma dealers.

"Most people use the internet as the first step in purchasing a product, and we want to make sure we stand out as a leader in the trailer industry online," says Olivia Lee, Marketing Manager at Aluma. "We are very excited about these upgrades to our website and truly believe they will benefit our dealers as well as our retail customers." Previously, customers visiting the Aluma website could research trailer specs, look for a dealer in their area, and then follow a link to a dealership website, which may not include inventory listings, or call to check for available inventory.

With the new inventory system, wcj customers can easily search and browse in-stock inventory and authorized dealers near them, and follow through to a sale with confidence.

The new website enhancements include:

• An enhanced Dealer Locator Search that features an interactive map, along with zip radius, city and state searches.
• Authorized Dealer listings that include company name, location, contact info, and a link to the dealers' website. Participating dealers have in-stock inventory listed as well.
• Customers can also use the Trailer Locator to search by type, model, and/or keyword.
• Inventory listings include several methods for contacting the dealer, helping to increase leads.
• Dealers will also have access to a powerful management console that will not only allow them to manage their inventory listings on the Aluma website, but also on their own website. Additionally, they'll be able to import from and export to top trailer listing and classifieds websites.
• Aluma executives will have access to their own management console that allows them to manage dealers, run daily, monthly and yearly reports, and monitor leads and traffic.

About NetSource Media: NetSource Media is a leader in online solutions for RV and trailer dealers, including website development and online marketing services. They are the developers of www.rvusa.com and www.trailersusa.com, two of the most popular RV and trailer classifieds websites, serving dealers and shoppers for over 20 years. NetSource Media is a branch of NetSource Technologies, Inc., an award-winning web design, hosting, e-commerce and consulting company that has been serving clients nationwide since 1995. Visit our web site at www.netsourcemedia.com for more information on our services.

Matt Foster
866-652-7794
***@netsourceinc.com
Click to Share