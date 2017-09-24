 
Industry News





September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
30292827262524


Gunther International Announces Potential Sale of Mail Inserting Segment

Gunther International Ltd. (OTC Pink Sheets: SORT.PK) today announced it is currently in negotiations to sell the assets of the Mail Inserting segment of the business.
 
 
NORWICH, Conn. - Sept. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Gunther International Ltd. (OTC Pink Sheets:  SORT.PK), a leading designer and manufacturer of high-volume, intelligent software-driven mailing systems, and ink jet imagers as well as products for the packaging industry emphasizing product traceability, today announced it is currently in negotiations to sell the assets of the Mail Inserting segment of the business.

The sale that is for substantially all of the assets of the Mail Inserting Segment, is anticipated to be completed on or about November 30, 2017. The buyer is committed to supporting the current Service business and has indicated that they will continue to offer Gunther products into the future.

The Company will continue to operate all aspects of the Ink Jet segment of the business.

The Company posts current financial statements and other important information on PinkSheets.com (http://www.Otcmarkets.com; symbol: SORT.PK), as well as the Company's own website (http://guntherintl.com).

About Gunther International

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Norwich, Connecticut, Gunther wcj International Ltd. and its wholly-owned subsidiary inc.jet, Inc. (together, the "Company") consist of two business segments: Mail Inserting and Ink Jet. The Mail Inserting segment designs, develops, assembles, markets and services high speed systems that automatically assemble printed documents, fold, staple or bind the documents and insert completed documents into appropriate envelopes for mailing or other distribution.  The Ink Jet segment designs, develops, markets and services ink jet imagers as well as sells product into the packaging industry emphasizing product traceability.  The Company's products are dependent upon proprietary technology and require especially skilled engineers and technicians to design, enhance and produce them to meet customer needs.  Gunther International is publicly traded on OTC Pink Sheets under the symbol "SORT.PK".  Additional Company information is available at www.guntherintl.com.

Contact
William Blaskiewicz
***@guntherintl.com
