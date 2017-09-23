 
News By Tag
* C3 Corvette
* Transmission
* 6-speed
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cookeville
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
29282726252423

American Powertrain Announces New Pro-Fit 6-Speed System for 1968-1982 C3 Corvettes

System includes TREMEC® MAGNUM transmission with choice of four gear ratios
 
 
American Powertrain C3 Corvette Pro-Fit 6-speed system for 1968-'82
American Powertrain C3 Corvette Pro-Fit 6-speed system for 1968-'82
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. - Sept. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- American Powertrain, the world's largest TREMEC dealer, is now introducing the next generation Pro-Fit 6-speed system for 1968-82 C3 Corvettes.  The system looks like the original 4-speed transmission with the correct shifter position in the factory console.

Designed as a complete kit, it features an American Powertrain customized TREMEC® MAGNUM 6-speed transmission that offers a choice of four different gear ratio combinations; all that will shift smooth as silk, a new crossmember, driveshaft, trans mount, offset shifter mechanism, calibrated speedo drive, Speedo cable, reverse light harness, 6-speed shift pattern plate, and mounting hardware.  The transmission is rated at 700 lb./ft. and will shift up to 7,000 RPM.

American Powertrain's DOM steel driveshaft, built with an exclusive billet face flange yoke, will make installation a five-minute job, even in the narrow tunnel of a classic Vette. Options are available to upgrade to an aluminum, Chromoly or carbon fiber driveshaft.

The wcj price for the 6-speed Pro-Fit Kit for C3 Corvettes starts at $4,395, transmission included. Bellhousing is sold separately. All Pro-Fit kits are covered by American Powertrain's two-year warranty and include free extended hours tech support.

For more information visit www.americanpowertrain.com (http://www.aeromotiveinc.com/). To speak with one of American Powertrain's highly qualified technicians, call 931-646-4836. During weekends and holidays, call 423-773-9789.

Media Contact
Leslie Allen
615.429.7965
leslieallen.wildcat@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:C3 Corvette, Transmission, 6-speed
Industry:Automotive
Location:Cookeville - Tennessee - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share