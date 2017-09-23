News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
American Powertrain Announces New Pro-Fit 6-Speed System for 1968-1982 C3 Corvettes
System includes TREMEC® MAGNUM transmission with choice of four gear ratios
Designed as a complete kit, it features an American Powertrain customized TREMEC® MAGNUM 6-speed transmission that offers a choice of four different gear ratio combinations;
American Powertrain's DOM steel driveshaft, built with an exclusive billet face flange yoke, will make installation a five-minute job, even in the narrow tunnel of a classic Vette. Options are available to upgrade to an aluminum, Chromoly or carbon fiber driveshaft.
The wcj price for the 6-speed Pro-Fit Kit for C3 Corvettes starts at $4,395, transmission included. Bellhousing is sold separately. All Pro-Fit kits are covered by American Powertrain's two-year warranty and include free extended hours tech support.
For more information visit www.americanpowertrain.com (http://www.aeromotiveinc.com/
Media Contact
Leslie Allen
615.429.7965
leslieallen.wildcat@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse