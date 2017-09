American Powertrain Announces New Pro-Fit 6-Speed System for 1968-1982 C3 Corvettes

System includes TREMEC® MAGNUM transmission with choice of four gear ratios

-- American Powertrain, the world's largest TREMEC dealer, is now introducing the next generation Pro-Fit 6-speed system for 1968-82 C3 Corvettes. The system looks like the original 4-speed transmission with the correct shifter position in the factory console.Designed as a complete kit, it features an American Powertrain customized TREMECMAGNUM 6-speed transmission that offers a choice of four different gear ratio combinations;all that will shift smooth as silk, a new crossmember, driveshaft, trans mount, offset shifter mechanism, calibrated speedo drive, Speedo cable, reverse light harness, 6-speed shift pattern plate, and mounting hardware. The transmission is rated at 700 lb./ft. and will shift up to 7,000 RPM.American Powertrain's DOM steel driveshaft, built with an exclusive billet face flange yoke, will make installation a five-minute job, even in the narrow tunnel of a classic Vette. Options are available to upgrade to an aluminum, Chromoly or carbon fiber driveshaft.The wcj price for the 6-speed Pro-Fit Kit for C3 Corvettes starts at $4,395, transmission included. Bellhousing is sold separately. All Pro-Fit kits are covered by American Powertrain's two-year warranty and include free extended hours tech support.For more information visit www.americanpowertrain.com ( http://www.aeromotiveinc.com/ ). To speak with one of American Powertrain's highly qualified technicians, call 931-646-4836. During weekends and holidays, call 423-773-9789.