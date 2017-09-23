News By Tag
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Newfield Consulting, LLC as a Gold Member
"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Newfield Consulting, LLC!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.
About Newfield Consulting, LLC
Newfield Consulting is a company dedicated to awakening the power of transformation of people, companies and other organizations to achieve the desired results.
Newfield Consulting is one of the most important ontological organizations in the world that stands out in the formation of ontological coaches and in the consultancy.
Its areas of action where it accompanies the transformation of the human being and its environment, focus mainly on:
• The Company , which to date is one of the most developed since it represents the main engine of historical transformation of humanity. In this area, Newfield Consulting leads organizational coaching training programs as well as management training programs in the area of conversational skills for building high performance teams and organizations.
• The Education , because that wcj is where they are forming future generations, so we work on ethical standards and excellence with education managers, school principals and staff accompanying school management;
• The State , in that it defines the rules for the set of all subsystems. That is why we have the highest standards to facilitate transformation into the top public management in each of the countries that make up the network.
About the Doral Chamber of Commerce
The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".
The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.
Contact Newfield Consulting, LLC
eddacaputto@
newfieldconsulting.us
Contact
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
