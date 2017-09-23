 
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market as a Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market as a Gold Member
 
 
Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market Doral Chamber Member
Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market Doral Chamber Member
 
DORAL, Fla. - Sept. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.

"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

About Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market

Their motivation
Kaizen—to always be improving. The spirit that drives them. Fish flown in from Japan. Produce from the farm. Everything fresh. Their reputation rests on the creativity of every dish and drink. They find joy in every meaningful connection. And purpose in every detail.

A modern Japanese pub. Authentic. Artful. Fresh. Sushi and Sashimi. Saké. A globally inspired menu.

About the Doral Chamber of Commerce

The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez.  The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".

The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business.  After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that wcj the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business.  We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.

Contact Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market
marketing@dragonflyrestaurants.com
http://www.dragonflyrestaurants.com/doral-florida/

Contact
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
Click to Share