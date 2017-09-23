News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Montana Optics Innovator Award Presented to Steve Birrell of Quantum Composers Inc
The Optics Innovator Award was presented in a ceremony at the Optech conference Monday night to Steve Birrell, CEO and founder of the laser and photonics company Quantum Composers.
The Optics Innovator Award is issued by the Montana Photonics Industry Alliance to individuals who have made outstanding educational, technological, or business contributions to the growth of the optics and photonics industry in Montana. The award is also to honor those that have laid the groundwork for the blooming photonics industry within the Gallatin area. Recent past winners include John Stover of TMA Technologies, Lee Spangler of the Optical Technology Center at Montana State University, Ralph Hutcheson, founder of Scientific Materials and S2 Corporation, Rufus Cone of MSU, and Larry Johnson of ILX Lightwave.
About Steve Birrell:
Steve Birrell received his BA in Physics from MIT followed by a 3-year graduate program at the University of Southern California in wcj Fourier Optics, Nonlinear Optics, and Lasers. With over 40 years of experience in the design and manufacture of solid state lasers and instrumentation for military, medical, and commercial applications, Steve Birrell has been a leader in the Gallatin Valley for scientific based technologies and concepts. Steve is the founder of Quantum Composers and has remained the President and CEO since the company's inception in 1993.
About Quantum Composers:
Quantum Composers was founded in 1993 in Bozeman, Montana, an already accelerating high tech center for electro-optic startups in the northern Rocky Mountain Region. Over the next two decades, Quantum has become an internationally recognized pioneer in the electro-optics marketplace with the design and development of a precision pulse generator line and as a provider of custom laser systems for micromachining applications.
Link: http://www.quantumcomposers.com
Contact
Quantum Composers, Inc.
***@quantumcomposers.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse