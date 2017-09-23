News By Tag
Colleen Doran Selected for Wizard World Hall of Legends
'Amazing, Fantastic, Incredible Stan Lee,' 'Troll Bridge' Artist, Pioneering Female Artist To Be Honored At Wizard World Comic Con Oklahoma City, October 27 as Seventh Recipient
In addition to her artwork on the New York Times bestseller Troll Bridge and the Stan Lee autobiography, which earned a Young Adult Library Services Great Graphic Novels for Teens nomination, Doran was also among the first women to be added to Marvel's Bullpen. She has illustrated books which have won Eisner and Harvey Awards and the International Horror Guild Award.
Upcoming works include American Gods with Neil Gaiman, The Clock with Matt Hawkins for Top Cow at Image Comicsand other works for DC Comics and Dark Horse. Recent projects include issues of Faith, Justice League 3001, Wonder Woman 75th Anniversary, and covers for The Walking Dead, Marvel's S.H.I.E.L.D., A-Force, and Squirrel Girl.
Other works include The Vampire Diaries as writer and artist for DC, Red Sonja, and the award-winning graphic novels Mangaman and Gone to Amerikay. Doran is the sole creator of the graphic novel series A Distant Soil for Image Comics which Vector: The Journal of the British Science Fiction Association declared a "groundbreaking science fiction comics…ahead of its time."
"Colleen Doran has achieved so much in the world of comics, and we couldn't be more pleased to be honoring her in our Wizard World Hall of Legends," said John D. Maatta, Wizard World President and CEO. "She has been one of the most popular artists at shows for decades."
"I am truly and deeply honored to be so warmly welcomed by Wizard World into the company of other great creators I admire and respect," said Doran. "Wizard World has been such a great home for me and for many other artists. It is humbling and gratifying to be in their company, and I can't wait to see everyone in Oklahoma City! This is delightful news, and I can't wait to draw even more wcj comics in hopes of being worthy of this kind and generous distinction."
Doran joins Rob Liefeld, creator of the popular Cable, Deadpool, X-Force and Youngblood franchises, Trina Robbins, the first woman to draw "Wonder Woman," Jeff Smith, creator of the famed comic book series Bone, Mike Grell, "Green Lantern" artist, Guy Gilchrist, "Nancy" artist, and Jerry Robinson, creator of "Robin," as previous Wizard World Hall of Legends honorees.
The Wizard World Hall of Legends initiative, which will honor one or more figures from the comics world at each convention, is one in a series of enhancements that Wizard World is making in the comics area. Artist Alley in Oklahoma City features a standout lineup of creators, including Doran, Bob Camp ("Ren & Stimpy"), Jeremy Clark ("Grimm Fairy Tales Genesis: Heroes Reborn," "Day of the Dead"), Jai Nitz ("El Diablo," "Fu Jitsu"), Wes St. Claire ("Fu Jitsu"), Genese Davis (The Holder's Dominion), Victor Dandridge ("The Samaritan," "Origins Unknown") Dr. Travis Langley (Batman and Psychology: A Dark and Stormy Knight) and many others.
Comics creators at Wizard World Comic Cons are engaging with fans more than ever. The Creative Stage, active throughout every show, provides attendees additional opportunities to interact with artists and writers, with demonstrations, interactive Q&As, informative discussions, art raffles and auctions, learn-to-draw instruction and more.
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The 13th event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Oklahoma City show hours are Friday, October 27, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, October 28, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, October 29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con Oklahoma City is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Oklahoma City, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/
