Aspire Orthodontics Provides Free Braces to Deserving Students In Area
Dr. Weathersby of Aspire Orthodontics is offering no-cost braces to deserving students in the local area.
"Orthodontic treatment is an important investment, not only from a health perspective but from a confidence and self-esteem perspective. I want to pay it forward with this initiative and give deserving kids, no matter their financial circumstances, the opportunity to enjoy the benefits that orthodontics can provide," explains Dr. Weathersby.
'Smile It Forward' aims to provide free orthodontic care to students who are actively involved in their schools and/or the community. Dr. Weathersby and his team are encouraging community members, teachers, parents, employers, mentors and friends to spread the word and encourage students to enter to win wcj free braces by submitting the form at www.AspireOrtho.com. Program participants will be chosen based on their impact on the community, orthodontic need and the potential impact of orthodontic treatment on their life.
"One of my favorite things about being an orthodontist is watching the confidence grow from non-existent before braces to beaming after braces. I look forward to watching our Smile It Forward recipients go through the same powerful transformation,"
For more information about Smile It Forward or Aspire Orthodontics, please visit www.AspireOrtho.com or call (423) 476-7561.
Aspire Orthodontics provides quality orthodontic care for children, teens and adults in two convenient office locations in Cleveland and Ooltewah. The practice uses the latest orthodontic technologies to provide lasting results. Aspire Orthodontics offers affordable monthly payments, financing options and accepts most insurances. For more information, please visit www.AspireOrtho.com.
