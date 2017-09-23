 
News By Tag
* Orthodontist Cleveland Tn
* Cleveland Tn Orthodontist
* Orthodontics Cleveland Tn
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cleveland
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
29282726252423


Aspire Orthodontics Provides Free Braces to Deserving Students In Area

Dr. Weathersby of Aspire Orthodontics is offering no-cost braces to deserving students in the local area.
 
 
Michael Weathersby, Aspire Orthodontics
Michael Weathersby, Aspire Orthodontics
 
CLEVELAND, Tenn. - Sept. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Michael Weathersby, of Aspire Orthodontics with offices in Cleveland and Ooltewah, recently launched a new initiative called 'Smile It Forward' which provides deserving students in the area with free orthodontic treatment.

"Orthodontic treatment is an important investment, not only from a health perspective but from a confidence and self-esteem perspective. I want to pay it forward with this initiative and give deserving kids, no matter their financial circumstances, the opportunity to enjoy the benefits that orthodontics can provide," explains Dr. Weathersby.

'Smile It Forward' aims to provide free orthodontic care to students who are actively involved in their schools and/or the community.  Dr. Weathersby and his team are encouraging community members, teachers, parents, employers, mentors and friends to spread the word and encourage students to enter to win wcj free braces by submitting the form at www.AspireOrtho.com.   Program participants will be chosen based on their impact on the community, orthodontic need and the potential impact of orthodontic treatment on their life.

"One of my favorite things about being an orthodontist is watching the confidence grow from non-existent before braces to beaming after braces. I look forward to watching our Smile It Forward recipients go through the same powerful transformation," says Dr. Weathersby.

For more information about Smile It Forward or Aspire Orthodontics, please visit www.AspireOrtho.com or call (423) 476-7561.

##

Aspire Orthodontics provides quality orthodontic care for children, teens and adults in two convenient office locations in Cleveland and Ooltewah. The practice uses the latest orthodontic technologies to provide lasting results.  Aspire Orthodontics offers affordable monthly payments, financing options and accepts most insurances. For more information, please visit www.AspireOrtho.com.

Contact
Janna Vastola
Orthosynetics
***@orthosynetics.com
End
Source:Aspire Orthodontics
Email:***@orthosynetics.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Stratford Orthodontics News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share