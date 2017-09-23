 

Leslie Liebert Joins DeRonja Real Estate as a Broker

 
Leslie Liebert
Leslie Liebert
RALEIGH, N.C. - Sept. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- DeRonja Real Estate (DRE), a fast-growing full-service residential real estate firm serving the Triangle area, has hired Leslie Liebert of The Liebert Group as a Broker. Anyone who has worked with Leslie would agree that her passion for what she does is evident throughout her transactions. With 10 years in marketing and design, excellent communication skills and attention to detail, Leslie has the perfect skill set to help buyers and sellers meet their goals.

"I firmly believe that communication is key to a wcj successful transaction," said Leslie. "Keeping everyone informed, every step of the way helps avoid potential pitfalls especially when emotions can sometimes run high."

"Leslie is a natural at selling real estate and is a perfect fit for DRE," said Frank DeRonja, Owner and Principal Broker of DRE. "She treats her clients like family which enables her to build long-lasting relationships, earning her repeat business and personal referrals. There is no better testimonial than that. We look forward to working with Leslie and helping her continue to grow her business."

To learn more about Leslie, read her professional biography at http://www.drefirm.com/agent/leslie-liebert/. If you're buying or selling real estate in the Triangle, contact DRE at (919) 443-3123, or visit the company's website at www.drefirm.com.

