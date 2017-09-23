Family Owned and Operated Company Signs NHLer

Fort Myers Based Sports Supplement Company Expands Professional Reach

End

-- NHL Hockey player and Boston Bruins centerman Sean Kuraly has endorsed Dioxyme, a Florida based company. Dioxyme specializes in the manufacturing of physician-formulated supplements that aids in the enhancement of athletic performance."We are very excited to have Sean join our team of elite athletes. Sean is a very skilled hockey player with a great work ethic," said Joe Quattrocchi, Head of Marketing for the company.The team met Sean while training with Justin Roethlingshoefer, a member of the Strength and Conditioning staff with the Anaheim Ducks. Justin is a big supporter of the Dioxyme brand and their products.The terms of the endorsement deal were not disclosed.This endorsement comes within weeks before the beginning of Sean's training camp with the Boston Bruins.An ex-hockey player, Bennett Schneider and his father Marc, founded Dioxyme in 2014. Dr. Marc Schneider is a renown Fort Myers plastic surgeon. The duo created Dioxyme as a way to help athletes tap into their potential, without risking their careers by falling victim to banned substances often found in supplements on the market.The company specializes in sports performance with their signature product, MPO (Muscle Protein Optimizer), being at the forefront of modern sports science. They then produce New Zealand grass fed whey protein that they sourced from New Zealand. The company believes this is important wcj because in New Zealand cows must live in a pasture. The rules for grass fed companies in the US are less stringent, and allow cattle to be outside for certain parts of the day, while the remainder of the day cattle spends inside eating feed. The group also produces an Omega 3 supplement and BCAA 6-3-3. The 6-3-3 stand for the amount of amino acids in the product, more than doubling the ingredients found in competitors products. Dioxyme plans to commit to working with physicians to keep their products up to date, and at the proper clinical dosages to help athletes of all sorts.The CEO of Dioxyme, Bennett Schneider, states that "nutritional science shows that the ideal ingredients at clinical dosages produce the results that athletes in every sport desire."Along with Sean Kuraly, other Dioxyme endorsers include Yoel Romero, UFC middleweight fighter; Victor Green, retired safety for the New York Jets; Richie Ryan, midfielder for Miami FC; and Laurent Ciman, defender for the Montreal Impact.