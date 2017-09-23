

GIGA Solutions Launches, Expanding PEO Offerings Carla Busick and Chris Rhoden launch independent agency, GIGA Solutions, Inc. GIGA Solutions Inc BOCA RATON, Fla. - Sept. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Leading professional employer organization (PEO) and staffing insurance experts, Carla Busick and Chris Rhoden, launch independent agency, GIGA Solutions, Inc. to expand offerings and provide greater depth of service to alternative market clientele. The agency contains a robust suite of commercial insurance products and risk mitigation services, positioning them to continue to be a leader in innovative solutions for the industry.



With corporate offices headquartered in Boca Raton, GIGA's rapidly expanding footprint includes three offices in Florida, South Carolina, and Texas. Busick and Rhoden's solid industry reputation has already aligned GIGA with the best carriers to provide PEO and staffing master policies, multiple coordinated policies, and client-based policies across the United States. "We are excited to launch GIGA and provide enhanced product offerings to help our clients grow," said Busick. "Our team has worked for NCCI, PEOs, staffing companies, carriers, and national brokerage firms. We have been committed to the PEO and staffing industries for many decades and look forward wcj to using our expertise to find ways to improve client services."



In addition to its consultative approach for insurance placement, GIGA Solutions offers management tools such as monthly claims analysis, collateral and financial review, loss forecasting, experience modification review, and experience modifier projections. "There are several strategic ways to drive down expenses," commented Rhoden. "Our book analysis allows clients to budget more accurately, reduce experience modifiers, and helps to promote stronger negotiations with carriers."



GIGA Solutions is also placing an emphasis on sourcing new markets for insureds. The agency has over 100 years of combined insurance experience in PEO, staffing, and workers' compensation strategies.



About GIGA Solutions, Inc.:



GIGA Solutions, Inc. provides custom risk mitigation and insurance placement solutions to the PEO, staffing, healthcare, hospitality, retail, contracting, and professional services industries. Specialty programs include PEO master policies, PEO client-based solutions, property & casualty coverage, employment practices liability, cyber & professional liability, reinsurance and captive consulting. GIGA is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information about GIGA Solutions, please visit:





