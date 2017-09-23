 
Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
29282726252423

Gaber Marketing Studios Unveils New Brand & Website

Leading Syracuse Marketing Agency Positions Itself for Future Growth
 
 
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Sept. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Gaber Marketing Studios, a leading provider of marketing and advertising located in Syracuse, New York, recently unveiled a refreshed brand identity that includes a new website, messaging and logo.

Gaber Marketing Studios' new website and branding reflect its continued commitment to providing marketing and advertising services that create a brand experience that adapts, thrives and progresses as quickly as its client's business.

"We're very excited to roll out this new look and feel for the Gaber Marketing Studios brand," explains Devin Sardano, founder of Gaber Marketing Studios. "We think this new look positions us for the future to grow right along with our clients as we expand nationally and internationally."

The new branding, along with the new website and messaging reflects Gaber Marketing Studios current success with local companies in Syracuse and its expanding customer base on a global scale. Gaber Marketing Studios expertise in marketing and advertising includes graphic design, pay-per-click advertising, search engine optimization, traditional advertising, brand development, content marketing, social media marketing and more.

What makes Gaber Marketing Studios different is that every project, no matter how small, is rooted wcj in a strategy first approach that ties in various aspects of psychology to develop marketing tactics that will speak to an audience's wants and needs.

Earlier this year, Gaber Marketing Studios moved to a new location, opening an office headquarters on Harrison Street in Syracuse. To learn more about Gaber Marketing Studios, visit https://www.gabermarketing.com.

About Gaber Marketing Studios

Gaber Marketing Studios was founded in 2013 by Devin Sardano, and its capabilities cover every aspect of strategy, design, online marketing, and advertising. Located in Syracuse, New York, Gaber Marketing Studios' client base spans local, regional, national and international organizations. For more information about working with Gaber Marketing Studios, visit https://www.gabermarketing.com.

Media Contact
Devin J. Sardano, Director of Marketing
Gaber Marketing Studios
devin@gabermarketing.com
