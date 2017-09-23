News By Tag
The Luna Center for Natural Health in Dover Celebrates 6th Year with Addition of New Provider
With addition of new practitioner, The Luna Center for Natural Health is now providing expanded service offerings
The addition of Shelby adds to the unwavering commitment to quality family healthcare and guidance that The Luna Center for Natural Health has offered the community since its inception. Miller and Guptill recommend natural, effective, evidence-based treatments; taking the time to diligently connect with each patient while listening to their individual story.
The providers take great pride in unraveling the mystery of each patient's condition while determining why the body is doing what it's doing. Miller and Guptill work with individuals and families, discussing their concerns and offering education and guidance with regard to making healthy decisions for their own well-being, as well as protocols and remedies that best serve the entire family.
Founded by Dr. Emily Miller, ND, The Luna Center for Natural Health, specializes in addressing conditions such as anxiety, fatigue, chronic pain, ADHD and autism, hypothyroidism, and digestive issues as well as chronic diseases such as hypertension and high cholesterol. Their services include:
• Basic health visits for acute and chronic conditions
• Naturopathic pediatric care including well-child visits
• Integrative Nutritional Counseling
• Craniosacral Therapy
• Alternative therapies for Lyme Disease
• Complementary and preventative therapies for cancer
"Naturopathic healthcare is growing and changing and I couldn't be more pleased with the progress we have made in the past six years," said Dr. Emily Miller. "We've worked incredibly hard to provide excellent care for all ages from preconception through healthy aging and I am excited that Shelby has joined us to further expand the services we offer. Over the last 5-10 years, more people are seeking alternative wcj therapies than ever before and more and more patients are taking a stand for better healthcare, no longer accepting the current model. The Luna Center for Natural Health is at the core of this development and we continue to grow with the changes, understanding underlying sciences, expanding services, and making care a more financially viable option by accepting new insurance plans."
"I'm thrilled to work with patients at The Luna Center," said Guptill. "I enjoy equipping patients with the tools and confidence to overcome acute and chronic health concerns. I believe in the body's powerful ability to be restored when given the proper nutrition, self-care, and mindset. The small victories and progress toward patient goals are incredibly motivating to myself and the patient." Nutrition counseling is covered by most insurance companies, therefore providing feasible access to this service.
About The Luna Center for Natural Health
Since 2011, The Luna Center for Natural Health has worked diligently to offer every patient the time and care they need to feel truly supported. Treatment protocols are effective, safe, and gentle on the body and based on up-to-date scientific research. The practice provides a peaceful office atmosphere in the heart of Dover, NH and serves families and individuals from New Hampshire, Maine, and Northern Massachusetts.
Patients are encouraged to harness the power afforded to them to change their health and the health of their family.
Contact the Luna Center today by visiting: www.thelunacenter.com or by calling 603.592.5575 to learn more or make an appointment.
Chris Hislop
***@boldwerks.com
