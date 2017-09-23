News By Tag
Newhall Klein Adds Two Employees In Strategic Growth Move
"At NK, every decision we make is about continuing to serve our clients at higher levels as we help them adapt and exceed in today's marketplace,"
Lindsay Broveleit joins NK as Operations Manager. Broveleit has nearly 15 years of experience in senior-level agency operations, client services and marketing strategy – with an accomplished track record leading agency performance standards and marketing program management in tandem with large-scale strategy development and multi-channel marketing activations. Her work has spanned both agency and client-side environments;
Kellie Zaplitny joins NK as Senior Graphic Designer. A passionate and skilled artist whose work truly stands out in the creative space, Zaplitny was previously lead creative at Grand Apps in Grand Rapids, Mich. Having worked in startups, small businesses and corporate brands such as Meijer Corp., her skillset is diverse and adaptable – with the common thread of translating sheer creativity into effective, working solutions. Digital design, art direction, brand development, fashion photography and illustration are a few of the varied job responsibilities she's handled with ease. Zaplitny graduated from the Kendall College of Art and Design in Grand Rapids, Mich.
About Newhall Klein (NK)
Founded in 1989, Newhall Klein (newhallklein.com)
Contact
Tyler Smith, Vice President / Principal
2694923975
***@newhallklein.com
