Newhall Klein Adds Two Employees In Strategic Growth Move

Tyler Smith, Vice President / Principal

Tyler Smith, Vice President / Principal

-- Newhall Klein (NK) announces the addition of an Operations Manager and Senior Graphic Designer as the agency continues to grow along with its client base – Building Brands by Design."At NK, every decision we make is about continuing to serve our clients at higher levels as we help them adapt and exceed in today's marketplace,"says Tyler Smith, Vice President / Principal of NK. "Our people are the heart of who we are and, on that note, we are thrilled to welcome two new employees who are positioned to expand our reach with exceptional talent."Lindsay Broveleit joins NK as Operations Manager. Broveleit has nearly 15 years of experience in senior-level agency operations, client services and marketing strategy – with an accomplished track record leading agency performance standards and marketing program management in tandem with large-scale strategy development and multi-channel marketing activations. Her work has spanned both agency and client-side environments;most recently as Marketing and Content Manager at Gordon Food Service, where she was instrumental in leading the internal marketing services department in launching a North American omni-channel marketing program. wcj In a previous role with NK, Broveleit was the Director of Account Services and operated as the principal strategic planner on the agency's anchor accounts. In addition to foodservice marketing experience, she has worked on high-profile brands such as Heinz, Betty Crocker and 3M. Broveleit is a graduate of the University of Iowa Journalism and English colleges.Kellie Zaplitny joins NK as Senior Graphic Designer. A passionate and skilled artist whose work truly stands out in the creative space, Zaplitny was previously lead creative at Grand Apps in Grand Rapids, Mich. Having worked in startups, small businesses and corporate brands such as Meijer Corp., her skillset is diverse and adaptable – with the common thread of translating sheer creativity into effective, working solutions. Digital design, art direction, brand development, fashion photography and illustration are a few of the varied job responsibilities she's handled with ease. Zaplitny graduated from the Kendall College of Art and Design in Grand Rapids, Mich.Founded in 1989, Newhall Klein (newhallklein.com)is a branding, strategy and design agency that leverages creative and business thinking in the pursuit of holistic problem solving. NK's core strength is helping businesses build better brands through intentionality, strategic thinking and inspired design. Headquartered in Kalamazoo, Mich., with a satellite office in Chicago, Ill., the company boasts long-term partnerships built over 25 years of brand solutions.