Country(s)
Industry News
Total Amount of Recycled Rubber Used in Installations of Porous Pave Permeable Pavement Now Tops Ten Million Pounds
Porous Pave, the Proven Pour-in-Place Permeable Paving Material, Has Utilized More than 10 Million Pounds of Rubber Recycled from Old Tires
Porous Pave installations retain storm water on site, decreasing runoff into storm drains and storm sewers. Porous Pave XL is the company's strongest and most durable formulation for hard-wearing permeable pavement. XL combines equal amounts of recycled rubber chips and aggregate mixed on site with a moisture-cured, liquid binder. For more impact-absorbing permeable surfacing, XLS is made with 100 percent rubber chips mixed with a softer binder.
"Porous Pave infiltrates much more stormwater than permeable pavers," said Andy Sykes, CLP, owner, Garrett Churchill, Inc. "The recycled rubber chips give it good traction and make it freeze- and frost heave-resistant."
"In addition to permeability wcj and walking surface comfort and safety, we required a strong paving material that can hold up against periodic flooding along the Charles River," said Horace Aikman, RLA, senior associate and director, construction technologies, CRJA-IBI Group Landscape Architects. "Porous Pave also has material quality and visual appeal appropriate for a premier Class A office park." As the landscape architecture firm for the project, CRJA-IBI selected Porous Pave for the Wellesley Office Park Walking Path (Wellesley, Mass.).
"We chose Porous Pave because it is an innovative green material, which while new to the Cape, offers proven permeability and demonstrated durability,"
The Greenbuild conference and expo will be held at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center (BCEC), Boston, Mass. Porous Pave, Inc. will exhibit at Greenbuild on November 8-9, 2017. Porous Pave will be located a booth #211.
About Porous Pave
Porous Pave, Inc. (Grant, Mich.) manufactures Porous Pave, a highly porous, durable and flexible surfacing material that incorporates recycled rubber, aggregate and liquid binding agents. An eco-friendly green building product made in the U.S.A., Porous Pave is the proven pour-in-place paving solution that offers superior permeability for stormwater retention, exceptional versatility, and demonstrated durability. The entire surface of Porous Pave is porous with 27 percent total void space. Water drains through it at a tested permeability rate of 5,800 gallons of water per hour per square foot. Porous Pave conforms to any landscape design and is easy to install on grades up to 30 degrees. For more product information and examples of successful applications, visit www.porouspaveinc.com. Stay up to date with Porous Pave on LinkedIn.
Contact
David Aquilina
Strategic Storyteller
***@strategicstoryteller.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse