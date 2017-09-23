

VarioSecure and Qnext sign partnership to integrate FileFlex Enterprise into its VarioSecure Network Platform of business end users in Japan VarioSecure announces that its Secure Network Platform now integrates FileFlex Enterprise to allow secure remote access, sharing, collaboration and streaming of content from any networked-device without using cloud-based solutions. TOKYO, Japan - Sept. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- VarioSecure Inc., a leading enterprise provider of front-line control, detection, and defense technologies against internal and external network threats has announced that its platform now integrates FileFlex Enterprise from Qnext Corp.



VarioSecure through its Managed Security Services offers functions to solve company security and network problems. This comprehensive one-stop service – from security equipment, operation, maintenance, through to technical support – enables the company to easily implement security measures in any enterprise devices.



Now with the addition of FileFlex to its secure network platform users can securely access, share, collaborate, stream and perform remote multi-device file management functions from anywhere. With the fully integrated FileFlex Enterprise server organizations can retain complete control over user management, content management and permissions for all remote access and share activities – with a complete audit trail.



"By selecting FileFlex on our Secure Network Platform users won't need to upload to the cloud – this is a massive enhancement to data security applications," said Yoshihiko Inami, CEO at VarioSecure. "Integrating FileFlex Enterprise with our VarioSecure Network Platform enhances secure, remote access to shared content and changes the way users access and share data."



"FileFlex truly changes the way organizations share and manage their content. With no cloud required, content and data can be available and accessed securely from any computer or mobile device 24/7 from behind the firewall," said Anthony DeCristofaro, president and CEO of Qnext. "The FileFlex Enterprise solution virtualizes file access to all the storage devices on a company's secure networks. VarioSecure recognizes the security benefits that come with keeping shared content behind the firewall and reducing the threat surface. We are delighted to partner with VarioSecure to bring this new, secure collaborative content-sharing technology wcj to their customers."



About VarioSecure



Founded in 2001, VarioSecure Inc., provides an advanced data security service that provides a comprehensive defense ensuring safe use of the Internet, and protecting the company's network environment from threats, e.g. an attack by a third party via the Internet, unauthorized access to an internal network, virus infection, or data piracy. VarioSecure provides security and services to over 2500 companies. The VarioSecure Network Platform is offered exclusively as a component of the VarioSecure Managed Security Service, ensuring that systems are always current, always monitored, and always ready to respond.



About FileFlex



FileFlex is an innovative technology that follows the hybrid peer-to-peer, software-only solution applied to remote access and storage that provides the benefits of the emerging blockchain trend – content security and privacy. FileFlex is a product of Qnext Corp., based in Toronto, Canada and available globally. For more product information please visit:



