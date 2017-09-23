Cardi B & Kodak Black to Co-Headline Inaugural Trap Circus Festival in Miami, FL The Trap Circus Festival will be held at Miami's RC Cola Plant on Wednesday, November 22. Trap Circus MIAMI - Sept. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- South Florida, the Circus will never be the same.



Cardi B. and Kodak Black are set to co-headline an inaugural circus-themed music festival, the Trap Circus, alongside electrifying performances from YFN Lucci and more.



Hosted by No Jumper, and located in the newly designed and artistic neighborhood of Wynwood, the old RC Cola Plant will also be transformed into a fresh venue site for the south Florida scene. Combining a carnival atmosphere and traditional festival performances scheduled throughout the day, will make this event an enthusiastic display of trap culture at its best.



In just this week, "Bodak Yellow," Cardi B.'s remix to South Florida native Kodak Black's original freestyle, "No Flockin," has reached the Billboard number one spot; a feat that has not been accomplished by a solo female rapper since 1998.



With a long-awaited pairing of the star of 2016 XXL Freshman Kodak Black and the former Love and Hip Hop reality star turned rapper, this event will prove to be an explosion of high energy performances an attendance is expected to reach well into the thousands.



The lineup includes: Kodak Black, Cardi B., YFN Lucci, Playboi Carti, Hood Celebrityy, wcj Young Simmie, and more.



The Trap Circus is co-produced by premier event production company Invite Miami and tour agency WRLD Entertainment. Both based in Florida, the companies provide a variety of concerts and events across the state of Florida and the U.S.



For more information on Invite Miami, go to invitemiami.com. For more information on WRLD Entertainment, visit



Full festival line up and ticket purchases can be found at



Media Contact

WRLD Entertainment

media@wrldent.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12667468/1 WRLD Entertainment End -- South Florida, the Circus will never be the same.Cardi B. and Kodak Black are set to co-headline an inaugural circus-themed music festival, the Trap Circus, alongside electrifying performances from YFN Lucci and more.Hosted by No Jumper, and located in the newly designed and artistic neighborhood of Wynwood, the old RC Cola Plant will also be transformed into a fresh venue site for the south Florida scene. Combining a carnival atmosphere and traditional festival performances scheduled throughout the day, will make this event an enthusiastic display of trap culture at its best.In just this week, "Bodak Yellow," Cardi B.'s remix to South Florida native Kodak Black's original freestyle, "No Flockin," has reached the Billboard number one spot; a feat that has not been accomplished by a solo female rapper since 1998.With a long-awaited pairing of the star of 2016 XXL Freshman Kodak Black and the former Love and Hip Hop reality star turned rapper, this event will prove to be an explosion of high energy performances an attendance is expected to reach well into the thousands.The lineup includes: Kodak Black, Cardi B., YFN Lucci, Playboi Carti, Hood Celebrityy, wcj Young Simmie, and more.The Trap Circus is co-produced by premier event production company Invite Miami and tour agency WRLD Entertainment. Both based in Florida, the companies provide a variety of concerts and events across the state of Florida and the U.S.For more information on Invite Miami, go to invitemiami.com. For more information on WRLD Entertainment, visit wrldent.com Full festival line up and ticket purchases can be found at www.TrapCircus.com Source : WRLD Entertainment Email : ***@wrldent.com Tags : Circus , Miami , Trap Industry : Entertainment Location : Miami - Florida - United States Subject : Events Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

