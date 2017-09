Yerra to Gather In-House Legal, IP and Compliance Professionals in Fifth Annual Yerra Conference Europe

The one-day conference will take place on 11 October 2017 at Glaziers Hall in London

Attend Yerra Conference for in-house Legal, IP and Compliance

-- Yerra Solutions AG, a global provider of innovative solutions for in-house legal & IP, eDiscovery and compliance, will host Yerra Conference Europe at Glaziers Hall in London on 11 October. This one-day conference is fully underwritten by Yerra for the legal, IP, eDiscovery and compliance professionals it serves and is attended exclusively by these professionals and their peers. Attendance is limited to encourage active discussion and networking.Professionals who are currently employed in-house in corporate legal, IP, eDiscovery or compliance departments may register for the conference here The agenda includes two keynote sessions from a world-renowned corporate whistleblower and a former poker player turned risk expert. Speakers from companies like BT, GSK, UBS and Roche will speak about managing risk, driving innovation and increasing efficiency. A reporter from Politico will moderate a session about GDPR, and a Professor of History from the University of London will recap the story of London Bridge where Glaziers Hall is located. The day will wrap-up with drinks and a poker workshop with a world poker champion.Rajitha Boer, Founder & CEO, Yerra SolutionsMichael Woodford, Author, Whistle-blower and former President and CEO of Olympus Corp.Siegrun Heberle, Executive Director, UBSDavid Kern, Director, Head Data Processing & Hosting, eDiscovery Technology Service, UBSCatherine Contiguglia, London-based Finance Reporter, wcj PoliticoIrwin Spilka, Group and UK Data Protection Officer, Stonehage FlemingWill Wilkinson, Director of Forensics, Yerra SolutionsVanessa Harding, Professor of London History, University of LondonMax Huebner, Director Corporate Legal and Tax, PGGM N.V.Chris Fowler, General Counsel TSO & COO, BTKarin Bruehlmann, Head of Legal Service Controlling, RocheAnthony Kenny, Assistant General Counsel, GlaxoSmithKlineCaspar Berry, Professional Poker Player & Risk ExpertJerome Raguin, Global COO, Yerra SolutionsYerra serves the operational and technology needs of in-house legal & IP, eDiscovery and compliance organizations. The company's offerings include consulting, managed services and technology solutions that drive operational efficiency and improved outcomes. Yerra is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with offices in the UK, US, Singapore, Hong Kong and Poland. Learn more at www.yerrasolutions.com