Yerra to Gather In-House Legal, IP and Compliance Professionals in Fifth Annual Yerra Conference Europe

The one-day conference will take place on 11 October 2017 at Glaziers Hall in London
 
Attend Yerra Conference for in-house Legal, IP and Compliance
LONDON - Sept. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Yerra Solutions AG, a global provider of innovative solutions for in-house legal & IP, eDiscovery and compliance, will host Yerra Conference Europe at Glaziers Hall in London on 11 October. This one-day conference is fully underwritten by Yerra for the legal, IP, eDiscovery and compliance professionals it serves and is attended exclusively by these professionals and their peers. Attendance is limited to encourage active discussion and networking.

Professionals who are currently employed in-house in corporate legal, IP, eDiscovery or compliance departments may register for the conference here.

The agenda includes two keynote sessions from a world-renowned corporate whistleblower and a former poker player turned risk expert. Speakers from companies like BT, GSK, UBS and Roche will speak about managing risk, driving innovation and increasing efficiency. A reporter from Politico will moderate a session about GDPR, and a Professor of History from the University of London will recap the story of London Bridge where Glaziers Hall is located. The day will wrap-up with drinks and a poker workshop with a world poker champion.

Yerra Conference Europe Agenda – 11 October 2017

09:00 - 09:30  |  Breakfast and Registration

09:30 - 09:40  |  Welcome Message and Yerra Update

Rajitha Boer, Founder & CEO, Yerra Solutions

09:40 - 10:55  |  Keynote Address - When Governance Controls Fail

Michael Woodford, Author, Whistle-blower and former President and CEO of Olympus Corp.

10:55 - 11:15  |  Morning Break & Book Signing (Michael Woodford)

11:15 - 12:00  |  Establishing an End-to-End In-house eDiscovery Service in a Global Financial Services Institution

Siegrun Heberle, Executive Director, UBS

David Kern, Director, Head Data Processing & Hosting, eDiscovery Technology Service, UBS

12:00 - 12:30  |  Panel Discussion on GDPR

Catherine Contiguglia, London-based Finance Reporter, wcj Politico

Irwin Spilka, Group and UK Data Protection Officer, Stonehage Fleming

Will Wilkinson, Director of Forensics, Yerra Solutions

12:30 - 13:30  |  Networking Lunch - The Story of London Bridge

Vanessa Harding, Professor of London History, University of London

13:30 - 14:30  |  Everything You Always Wanted to Know About High Performing Teams (But Were Afraid to Ask)

Max Huebner, Director Corporate Legal and Tax, PGGM N.V.

Chris Fowler, General Counsel TSO & COO, BT

14:30 - 15:15  |  Spend Management Simplified

Karin Bruehlmann, Head of Legal Service Controlling, Roche

15:15 - 15:25  |  Afternoon Break

15:25 - 16:10  |  Managing Third Party Risk in the Supply Chain

Anthony Kenny, Assistant General Counsel, GlaxoSmithKline

16:10 - 17:10 |  Afternoon Keynote - Assessing Risk and Making Better Decisions
Caspar Berry, Professional Poker Player & Risk Expert

17:10 - 17:15  |  Closing Discussion & Wrap Up
Jerome Raguin, Global COO, Yerra Solutions

17:15 - 19:30  |  Networking Reception & Poker Workshop

About Yerra Solutions

Yerra serves the operational and technology needs of in-house legal & IP, eDiscovery and compliance organizations. The company's offerings include consulting, managed services and technology solutions that drive operational efficiency and improved outcomes. Yerra is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with offices in the UK, US, Singapore, Hong Kong and Poland. Learn more at www.yerrasolutions.com.

