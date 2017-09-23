Country(s)
Yerra to Gather In-House Legal, IP and Compliance Professionals in Fifth Annual Yerra Conference Europe
The one-day conference will take place on 11 October 2017 at Glaziers Hall in London
Professionals who are currently employed in-house in corporate legal, IP, eDiscovery or compliance departments may register for the conference here.
The agenda includes two keynote sessions from a world-renowned corporate whistleblower and a former poker player turned risk expert. Speakers from companies like BT, GSK, UBS and Roche will speak about managing risk, driving innovation and increasing efficiency. A reporter from Politico will moderate a session about GDPR, and a Professor of History from the University of London will recap the story of London Bridge where Glaziers Hall is located. The day will wrap-up with drinks and a poker workshop with a world poker champion.
Yerra Conference Europe Agenda – 11 October 2017
09:00 - 09:30 | Breakfast and Registration
09:30 - 09:40 | Welcome Message and Yerra Update
Rajitha Boer, Founder & CEO, Yerra Solutions
09:40 - 10:55 | Keynote Address - When Governance Controls Fail
Michael Woodford, Author, Whistle-blower and former President and CEO of Olympus Corp.
10:55 - 11:15 | Morning Break & Book Signing (Michael Woodford)
11:15 - 12:00 | Establishing an End-to-End In-house eDiscovery Service in a Global Financial Services Institution
Siegrun Heberle, Executive Director, UBS
David Kern, Director, Head Data Processing & Hosting, eDiscovery Technology Service, UBS
12:00 - 12:30 | Panel Discussion on GDPR
Catherine Contiguglia, London-based Finance Reporter, wcj Politico
Irwin Spilka, Group and UK Data Protection Officer, Stonehage Fleming
Will Wilkinson, Director of Forensics, Yerra Solutions
12:30 - 13:30 | Networking Lunch - The Story of London Bridge
Vanessa Harding, Professor of London History, University of London
13:30 - 14:30 | Everything You Always Wanted to Know About High Performing Teams (But Were Afraid to Ask)
Max Huebner, Director Corporate Legal and Tax, PGGM N.V.
Chris Fowler, General Counsel TSO & COO, BT
14:30 - 15:15 | Spend Management Simplified
Karin Bruehlmann, Head of Legal Service Controlling, Roche
15:15 - 15:25 | Afternoon Break
15:25 - 16:10 | Managing Third Party Risk in the Supply Chain
Anthony Kenny, Assistant General Counsel, GlaxoSmithKline
16:10 - 17:10 | Afternoon Keynote - Assessing Risk and Making Better Decisions
Caspar Berry, Professional Poker Player & Risk Expert
17:10 - 17:15 | Closing Discussion & Wrap Up
Jerome Raguin, Global COO, Yerra Solutions
17:15 - 19:30 | Networking Reception & Poker Workshop
About Yerra Solutions
Yerra serves the operational and technology needs of in-house legal & IP, eDiscovery and compliance organizations. The company's offerings include consulting, managed services and technology solutions that drive operational efficiency and improved outcomes. Yerra is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with offices in the UK, US, Singapore, Hong Kong and Poland. Learn more at www.yerrasolutions.com.
